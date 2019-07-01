Miley Cyrus goes on profanity-laced rant about the environment at music festival

Music superstar Miley Cyrus had an expletive-filled message for her fans about the environment during a festival on Friday, declaring that the young people are the "last f---ing hope on this dying f---king planet."

Before closing her set at the Tinderbox Festival in Odense, Denmark, the former Disney icon dropped several F-bombs in defense of Earth.

"All of you know how important it is for you all to be involved in politics," Cyrus began. The youth, this generation, we are the last f---ing hope on this dying f---ing planet. It is begging you to f---ing go clean up the f---ing oceans."

Her message was welcomed with cheers by the audience.

She continued, “I don’t like there’s more f---ing trash in the water than living f---ing animals that deserve to be there, that have nowhere else to go. And by the f---ing way, we don’t have anywhere to f---ing go, either! There’s no planet B, so don’t f--- it up!”

IHeart Radio reports that the 26-year-old singer also weighed in on LGBT issues, telling the audience, "I was told backstage that I might offend some people by calling my country sh—y," later adding, "my friends that are gay … feel unsafe to walk on the f—ing street."

Miley's message isn't the only time she has gotten political, with the pop star going on a tirade against President Trump earlier this year.

Speaking in an interview with Vanity Fair earlier this year, Cyrus told the story of getting a call from Donald Trump while she was staying in Trump Tower in New York following her now-infamous 2013 MTV VMA performance. She said the then reality host called to congratulate her and to tell her “I love it,” about her performance.

“And now he’s our president,” Cyrus told the outlet. “You know, I said I would move away if he became president. We all said a bunch of s--- we didn’t mean.”

According to People, Cyrus previously stated that she would leave the United States should Trump beat Hillary Clinton in the election. However, she’s since admitted that she has no plans to exit the country in the wake of the Trump administration.