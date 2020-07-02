Mila Kunis praises Ashton Kutcher for being a ‘fantastic’ teacher while homeschooling kids

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have their strengths and weaknesses as parents — and the father of two is apparently the better teacher, according to the “Bad Moms” star.

“I am not a good teacher. But my husband is fantastic at it,” Kunis, 36, said in a discussion with Kutcher, 42, on “Live with Kelly and Ryan.”

She added: “I think that's something I've learned about you: You're really good at explaining things.”

The “That 70’s Show” alums have two children: Dmitri Portwood, 3, and daughter Wyatt Isabel, 5.

Kutcher, however, revealed he’s a “focus-on-one-thing-at-a-time kind of person” whereas Kunis has the ability to multitask.

"She can teach the kid how to ride a bike while cooking while being on a producer call at the same time," the actor gushed about his wife. “I don't know how you pull that off. It's amazing.”

In March, Kunis opened up about a unique way they teach their kids outside of school.

She revealed on Brit Morin’s iHeartRadio podcast “Teach Me Something New” that they share stories about their lives as a “learning moment.”

"[Wyatt] now knows everything about us. I mean, literally, she's like, 'Tell me a story from your life?' and you're like, 'All right, let me think about a story,'" the “Black Swan” star said.

She continued: "But then after a while, you run out of stories. So [Ashton] has to go and start creating stories from real life. Because you literally run out of stories."

Kunis likened the impromptu lessons with her kids to an episode of “Full House” and said, “We always have to have like a learning curve in there.”