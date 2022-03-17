Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher raise over $30M for Ukraine, aim for new goal: 'Please don't stop donating'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have raised more than their $30 million goal for Ukraine.

By Thursday, the celebrity couple's fundraiser had garnered $34 million from over 67,000 donations. Kutcher and Kunis celebrated the news in a video shared to social media and revealed they have raised the fundraising goal to $40 million.

"While this is far from a solution for the problem, our collective effort will provide a softer landing for so many people as they forge ahead into their future of uncertainty," Kunis said during the video.

"Our work is not done. We will do everything we can to ensure that the outpouring of love that came as a part of this campaign finds maximum impact with those in need."

"Funds have already and will continue to be delivered to Flexport.org and Airbnb.org, so they can act now. As funding continues to come in we will treat every dollar as if it were being donated from our pocket, with respect and honor for the work that went into earning it, the intent of love through which it was given, and the desire for it so be maximized for positive outcomes for others."

Kunis and Kutcher donated $3 million of their own money to the fundraiser.

"Our work is not done, which is why we are raising the goal to $40 million," Kutcher added.

Kunis encouraged people to continue to donate to Ukraine at the end of the video.

The couple launched the fundraiser two weeks ago.

Kunis, who was born in Ukraine and moved to America right at the fall of the Soviet Union, explained why she was passionate about the cause in the description of the GoFundMe fundraiser.

"Today, I am a proud Ukrainian," Kunis said. "While my family came to the United States in 1991, I was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine in 1983. Ukrainians are proud and brave people who deserve our help in their time of need. This unjust attack on Ukraine and humanity at large is devastating and the Ukrainian people need our support."

Russia launched a full-scale invasion into Ukraine on Feb. 24. Russian President Vladimir Putin labeled the attack a "special military mission."

More than three million people have fled Ukraine amid the invasion, according to the United Nations.