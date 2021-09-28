Mila Kunis addresses her and Ashton Kutcher's viral bathing comments: 'It's so dumb'

Mila Kunis is speaking out about the pushback she and her husband Ashton Kutcher received last month regarding their family’s bathing habits.

The "Family Guy" star, 38, made an appearance on the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" as a guest host and called the internet roasting "so dumb," while telling DeGeneres that she didn’t expect the remarks to garner as much blowback or ensuing discussion.

"Oy-yoy-yoy," she said of the now-viral comments made on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert "podcast in July. "Somehow the conversation derailed into bathing habits. We all started talking about how we don't bathe our children very often and/or ourselves."

"I shower every day," Kunis clarified. "But I don't wash my hair every day. I don't find that to be a necessity."

"We bathe our dogs, does that make people happy?" the actress quipped before adding that it's a "fact" she bathes her pets more often than her kids, daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 6, and son Dimitri Portwood, 4, whom she shares with Kutcher, 43.

"My intent every day is to bathe my children," she maintained. "I wake up every day and I'm like, 'Today I am going to shower my kids.' And then bedtime happens, and I forgot to feed them, anyways... This story has taken such a turn."

Kunis appeared to take the public shots in stride and simply chalked up the whole thing as a debate blown out of proportion.

"I mean, I shower, Ellen. The kids — there's a body of water they touch just about every day. Almost every other day," she said. "Sometimes it's the pool, sometimes it's the sprinkler. It just depends. It's COVID. We didn't leave the house. Who cares?!"

"Apparently [Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson] showers she continued. "So congratulations, The Rock, you shower... Jake Gyllenhaal doesn't shower."

She further joked: "I don't think I made this story any better right now," she noted. Now, "it's going to take a whole other turn."

The couple's eyebrow-raising confessions sparked an even bigger debate among Hollywood stars who have been opening up about their hygiene.

During an interview with Vanity Fair last month, Gyllenhaal hinted he isn't too keen on keeping clean by bathing himself on a consistent basis.

"More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times," he continued. "I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do that. But I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves."