'Mike & Molly' star Billy Gardell reveals how he lost over 150 pounds

Billy Gardell showed off his jaw-dropping slimmed down figure after his dramatic weight loss journey.

The 53-year-old actor – who weighed 370 pounds during the peak of his television sitcom "Mike & Molly" – detailed his shocking transformation.

"I float between 205 and 210 [pounds]," Gardell said of his current weight during an appearance on "Entertainment Tonight."

"Self-care is important, and I think I finally got there… Walking around pretty healthy these days."

Gardell continued to offer advice for those looking to lose weight.

"I think you got to find peace with yourself and at some point, look in the mirror and go, 'You know, it's probably time to take care of you.' And I didn't get that note early on," he expressed.

"But I'm a big believer that when you get it, you get it. It doesn't matter what it is, as long as you get it."

In 2020, the "Bob Hearts Abishola" star underwent a life-changing procedure: gastric bypass surgery.

"I chickened out from doing it like twice," he added.

Since his impressive weight loss, Gardell pointed out that his resting heart rate dropped from 113 to 68 and that his Type 2 diabetes is now "gone."

While he switched to healthier life choices, including incorporating "small but very healthy" meals into his diet, he confessed there’s one habit he’s still attempting to quit.

"I'm still smoking cigarettes," Gardell admitted. "But I'm working on that one. A buddy of mine told me, 'Knock them down in the order they're killing you.'"

The father of one explained that his son was his biggest motivation to shed weight.

"When you hit 50, you start doing that dad math, like, 'If I can live 25 more years, and he'll be 40'... You know what I mean?... I want to be here for him," he remarked.

"I've been an example in a lot of good ways for my child, but I feel like I wasn't a good example of health for him… I want him to see that. It doesn't matter what age you are, if you are willing to do something a day at a time, you can change anything."

The "Young Sheldon" star went on to say that he had to tape back his skin while filming because his "skin hadn’t adjusted yet" after the weight loss.

One critique that Gardell has about being skinny is that his wardrobe drastically changed.

"I miss my fat boy pants because you could drop them and step out like a fireman," he quipped.