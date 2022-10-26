Celebrity slimdown: Simon Cowell, Chris Pratt and other famous men show off dramatic weight loss

Simon Cowell, John Goodman and Chris Pratt are among the male celebrities who have dramatically transformed through their weight loss journeys.

Cowell was recently spotted vacationing in Cabo with his socialite fiancée Lauren Silverman and their 8-year-old son, Eric.

The "X-Factor" creator donned light blue swimming trunks and remained shirtless while running in the water.

He's just one of the Hollywood elites who have drastically dropped weight and made extreme efforts for a fit physique.

HOLLYWOOD'S FITNESS SECRETS: HOW CHRIS PRATT, JENNIFER LOPEZ AND OTHER CELEBS STAY IN SHAPE

Simon Cowell

"America’s Got Talent" judge Simon Cowell, 63, revealed he lost 60 pounds since the pandemic while going on a strict diet.

"I’m doing a bit of cooking, I’m exercising. Funny enough, more during this time as well, sticking to the diet," he said, according to Extra.

The "American Idol" alum is often seen cycling and has incorporated walking into his fitness routine.

However, Cowell has admitted that he’s occasionally opted not to eat when going out to dinner.

"I'm not a big eater," he said, according to The Sun. "I don't enjoy it that much. I'd rather have a beer than eat, any day of the week."

"Sometimes when we are going out for dinner because I know I'm going to hate the food, I have baked beans on toast before I go, then eat nothing."

JOE JONAS, SIMON COWELL AND OTHER FAMOUS MEN GET CANDID ABOUT PLASTIC SURGERY AND INJECTABLES

John Goodman

"Roseanne" alum John Goodman has slimmed down, dropping 200 pounds in recent years.

Goodman, 70, used to hover at more than 400 pounds until he completely switched his lifestyle in 2007.

Despite the extreme weight loss, Goodman admitted it wasn’t easy to keep off the pounds and at times returned to his unhealthy routines.

"In the old days, I would take three months out, lose 60 or 70 pounds, and then reward myself with a six-pack or whatever and just go back to my old habits," he explained in 2017, according to ABC.

"This time, I wanted to do it slowly. Move, exercise. I’m getting to the age where I can’t afford to sit still anymore."

Drew Carey

"The Price is Right" host Drew Carey said he was tired of being overweight.

In 2010, Carey dropped a whopping 80 pounds, according to CBS. "It sucks being fat, you know," Carey expressed.

The now 64-year-old comedian is proud that he went down a couple of pant sizes and no longer has type-2 diabetes.

Carey got candid about his diet and fitness routine.

"No carbs," Carey said. "I have cheated a couple times, but basically no carbs, not even a cracker."

He continued to say that his workouts consist of at least 45 minutes of cardio.

"I like being skinny," said Carey, according to the media outlet. "I was sick of being fat on camera. Really, I just got sick of it. Once I started losing weight, again, like once I started dropping a couple pant sizes, then it was easy ’cause once you see the results, then you don’t wanna stop."

Kevin Smith

"Clerks" director Kevin Smith was nearly unrecognizable after his extreme weight loss.

In 2018, after suffering a near-fatal heart attack, the filmmaker revealed he lost 20 pounds in 13 days.

At the time, Smith noted that he was going to continue his strict diet until he reached his goal weight. As a result, he said his "blood pressure is amazing."



"My doc said lose 50 pounds. 20 down, 30 more to go!" Smith wrote at the time in an Instagram post.

Chris Pratt

Another celebrity who always puts in the work is Chris Pratt.

"The Terminal List" star lost 60 pounds in six months while preparing for his "Guardians of the Galaxy" role.

Pratt got candid about how he followed a strict diet, including no alcohol, and stuck to an exercise routine to lose the pounds.

During his journey, Pratt took to Instagram to flaunt his fit physique.

He said he got in shape by working out three to four hours a day and working with a nutritionist in addition to a personal trainer.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Randy Jackson

Former "American Idol" judge Randy Jackson went through an extreme weight loss transformation.

The 66-year-old opened up about how he’s managed to maintain his 114-pound weight loss by eating healthy, avoiding crash diets, and prioritizing his gut health, according to People Magazine.

"I hate the word diet. I don't use that anymore. Anybody that's lost weight, you lose it, and then you start eating and drinking more… it all starts coming back. That's what started happening to me," he remarked.

"I was like, 'No, I'm not going to spend my life going through this.'"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nearly two decades ago, Jackson underwent gastric bypass surgery following a type 2 diabetes diagnosis.

Jackson used to weigh 350 pounds during his time on "American Idol" and said he now feels mentally and physically healthier.