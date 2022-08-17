Joe Jonas, Simon Cowell and other famous men get candid about plastic surgery and injectables

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Plastic surgery, fillers and injectables are not just for the women in Hollywood.

Joe Jonas recently said men should not be faced with a negative stigma if they decide to have work done. But they have to be careful.

Back in April, Simon Cowell admitted to having too much work done and said his face looked "like something out of a horror film."

"In recent years, more and more men are turning to a wide range of cosmetic procedures, some more invasive than others," to combat the consequences of aging," Dr. Jason Emer, a cosmetic dermatologist in Beverly Hills who treats many male celebrities, told Fox News Digital.

Dr Emer says the "non-surgical facelift" called the Rohrer PiXel8, is among the most popular procedures for men and added that Botox is becoming just as popular for men as it is for women.

"The trends are shifting in such a way that men are finally catching up to where women have been for decades — desiring a more youthful appearance by correcting age-related side effects," Emer said.

But Dr. Paul S. Nassif, the star of "Botched," told Fox News Digital "most of these men, including actors, professional athletes and musicians, do not feel comfortable sharing these details openly."

He added that, if done correctly, the work is "often undetectable."

Some male celebrities have gotten candid about their experiences with cosmetic procedures.

Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas recently opened up about getting injectables to improve his frown lines and a scar between his eyebrows and said there shouldn’t be any shame in getting work done.

"We can be open and honest about it and be confident," he said in an interview with People.

The singer has teamed up with Xeomin, a cosmetic injectable that uses a unique formula to remove unnecessary proteins from the skin. Jonas spoke candidly on the topic of cosmetic procedures, saying, "I don't think it's necessarily something that we have to shy away from."

He also mentioned that the treatment he received isn't "over the top."

Jonas stressed that stigmas surrounding men taking care of themselves are a thing of the past.

"There were all these talks at one point, like, 'Oh, men can't do this' or ‘It’s weird for guys to do that,' and I think there's a stigma that's fading, and I like that," he said.

"Guys are more openly wearing makeup, and it's great to see," Jonas added. "It's like, do whatever you want, you know? It's a beautiful generation that we're living in."

Simon Cowell

In April, Simon Cowell swore off Botox and fillers after saying it made his face look "like something out of a horror film."

At the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, the "American Idol" judge admitted that his minor facial tweaks "have gone a bit too far."

"There was a stage where I might have gone a bit too far. I saw a picture of me from ‘before’ the other day and didn’t recognize it as me, first of all," he said. Cowell, 62, admitted that his 8-year-old son Eric was "in hysterics" when he saw his face.

"Enough was enough," he continued. "There is no filler in my face at all now. Zero."

Dr. Emer shared with Fox News Digital that Botox, fillers and other injectables are among the most common procedures men get.

"Men are increasingly coming in for smaller noninvasive treatments like Botox, fillers for facial contouring or wrinkle improvement and skin care and lasers for skin complexion improvement to slow down the aging process and look more youthful for their age," he said.

"But they are more commonly coming in for preventative surgical procedures like eyelid surgery, early face and neck lifts and body contouring liposuction like my Gladiator procedure," Emer continued.

According to The Sun, Cowell had a facelift in 2018.

"There’s lots of things you can do now. You don’t just have to stuff your face with filler and Botox," he told the outlet.

"It hurts like hell, but it gets rid of sun damage and unplugs all the crap."

Josh Hutcherson

In 2012, Josh Hutcherson had a nose job to fix his broken nose. Following the surgery, the actor took to Twitter to share how he was coping with the recovery.

"just had surgery to fix my broken nose. recovery sucks...thank god for a marathon on lifetime… #theclientlist thanks Jennifer Hewitt," he wrote.

At the time, the "Hunger Games" star was 19 and told TMZ he underwent surgery to fix his deviated septum.

"I was 90% blocked in my right nostril," he told the outlet.

Christian Bale

Christian Bale revealed in 2000 that he had work done to fix his teeth.

"I liked my old teeth," he told The Guardian at the time. "I have a molding of them on a shelf. But with Patrick Bateman, his physicality is much more important than with most characters. He deals totally in the superficial, and he's incredibly narcissistic."

Bale had his teeth fixed before he took on the role of Patrick Bateman in "American Psycho."

"I looked at myself in the mirror, and it just wasn't right," he continued. "I was warned that if I got caps I could get a lisp, and you might still be able to tell in close-up. So I thought, I like my teeth, but I'm not so attached to them that I'm going to ruin this whole movie because I refuse to get them done."

Mickey Rourke

Mickey Rourke has had several procedures done on his face. In 2014, the actor told the Daily Mail about the operations and shared that he went to the "wrong guy" for his surgeries.

In addition to his acting career, Rourke spent time as an amateur and professional boxer. But his time in the ring took a toll on his body, leading him to need to put his face "back together."

"Most of it was to mend the mess of my face because of the boxing, but I went to the wrong guy to put my face back together," he told the outlet.

"I had my nose broken twice. I had five operations on my nose and one on a smashed cheekbone."

Enrique Iglesias

Singer Enrique Iglesias had a minor surgery done in 2003.

Iglesias had a mole under his right eye removed. Shortly after the surgery, Iglesias told Access Hollywood he had the mole removed not for vanity, but for his health.

"I went to the doctor one day, and he said I could have it removed in five minutes," he told the outlet. "I thought about it and asked, ‘What are the consequences if I do it or if I don’t?’ I didn’t really care. But then the doctor told me that with time the mole could cause cancer, so I thought, ‘Oh, go ahead. Take it.'"

Although the procedure was short, Iglesias shared that he was "freaking out" during the removal.

