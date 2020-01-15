Mike Bloomberg on 'Stephen Colbert': Trump gave me personal cell phone number, 'I didn’t bother to write it down’

2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg claimed Tuesday that President Trump once gave him his personal contact information but the billionaire former Mayor of New York didn’t bother to even write it down.

Bloomberg appeared live on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” after the Democratic debate in Iowa. (Bloomberg wasn’t a part of the event.) Colbert joked that he was a “hot item” because all the other candidates were busy in Iowa.

“I wasn’t invited into the debates because I don’t take any money from anybody,” Bloomberg said, explaining that he doesn’t have the number of donors required to qualify for the debates because he is funding his own campaign.

“Look, I’m spending my money to get rid of Donald Trump,” Bloomberg said.

At one point, Colbert then asked the billionaire – who said he has already spent “a couple hundred million dollars” on his campaign – about his relationship with Trump, who lived in Manhattan while Bloomberg was the city’s mayor.

“The one time I talked to him after he was elected but before he took office, he gave me his personal cell phone number,” Bloomberg said. “I didn’t bother to write it down.”

Bloomberg, who famously cracked down on large, sugary drinks while serving as New York’s mayor, was presented with 7-Eleven’s Big Gulps by the liberal funnyman.

Colbert asked, “Should we worry that we might lose out Big Gulps if you become president of the United States?”

Bloomberg shocked the studio audience by grabbing the giant soda and taking a sip.

“I like it,” he said.