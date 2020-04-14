Michelle Money's ex reveals daughter Brielle's condition has improved, she's talking and eating

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Michelle Money’s ex gave a positive update on their daughter’s condition, revealing that the 15-year-old is able to talk and eat again after a life-threatening skateboarding accident.

Ryan Money posted a photo from inside daughter Brielle’s new hospital room in the neuroscience trauma unit to reveal that her condition had drastically improved after weeks in the ICU following an accident that left her in a medically induced coma with a fractured skull and brain trauma.

“We moved to the NTU and Brielle has come in guns a blazin. Pretty sure that we can confidently say that her personality has not changed. 48 hours ago we had not heard her talk....and now this,” Ryan wrote in the new image’s caption. “When FaceTiming Ashley and the kids, Ash asked her if I was entertaining her and she said, ‘He's driving me crazy.’ She also wants ‘coconut redbull’, ‘Diet Coke’ and ‘Ben & Jerry's ice cream’ pretty bad.”

He also noted that Brielle has eaten food for the first time since the accident, albeit in small portions.

“She currently has 3 favorite pastimes: giving the medical staff and myself a hard time, talking about what she wants to drink, or sleeping,” he explained. “As her father, I cannot tell you how happy this makes me. She also had her first food in over 2 weeks. She had some yogurt and some thickened Powerade.”

As People reports, the family was told early on that if their daughter’s condition didn’t improve they would need to “consider a different option.” As a result of her improvement from that stage, Ryan noted that he considers the little things he’s seeing from Brielle to be a “miracle.”

“She is recognizing many people in the photos that are up in her room. To think back about all the questions we had about her and the extent of her injuries, this helps us know some important things,” he said. “We are definitely not out of the woods yet on all of this, but to hear her talk, make symmetrical expressions, eat, and move all of her extremities in physical therapy is HUGE and literally nothing short of a miracle.”

With that, he thanked the many fans who sent prayers and well-wishes.

“Brielle's progress in the last 24 hours is absolutely contributed to you prayers. I am SO GRATEFUL for you. I cry many times thinking about how grateful I am. Thank you!”

The news of Brielle’s improvement comes almost a week after the former “Bachelor” star took to her own Instagram to reveal that her daughter’s brain pressure was starting to stabilize along with a very candid photo of herself holding a bag of Brielle’s brain fluid.