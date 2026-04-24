Mamdani in the hot seat after first veto derails bipartisan effort to combat antisemitism: 'Disappointed'

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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is sparking backlash after using his first veto to derail a bipartisan bill aimed at combating antisemitism by expanding protest security safeguards for places of education.

"This could impact workers protesting ICE, or college students demanding their school divest from fossil fuels or demonstrating in support of Palestinian rights," Mamdani said in a statement on Friday.

"It is a piece of legislation that has alarmed much of the labor movement, reproductive rights groups and immigration advocates, among others, across this city," he continued.

New York's former Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who ran as an independent against Mamdani in the mayoral race last year, slammed Mamdani's decision, saying he "chose the whims of his radical, extreme-left DSA base over the safety of students and Jewish New Yorkers at a time of rising antisemitism."

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"Instead of governing for all NYers, Mamdani has repealed the very definition of antisemitism from the city’s books, changed how antisemitic crimes are counted and now vetoed these commonsense security measures when they are needed most," Cuomo continued. "I proudly stand shoulder to shoulder with my Jewish brothers and sisters — just as the Cuomos always have, and always will."

The bill, Int. 175-B, requires New York law enforcement to develop a plan to contain the risk of physical obstruction, physical injury, intimidation and interference at educational facilities while still allowing for freedom of assembly and First-Amendment events. The plan would then apply to "any building, structure, or place where educational programming takes place."

Julie Menin, the speaker of the New York City Council, had framed the bill as key to warding off threats of antisemitism.

"The legislation is part of the Council-led Five-Point Action Plan to Combat Antisemitism," Menin had said in March.

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"According to the NYPD, antisemitic incidents accounted for 57% of reported hate crimes in 2025, although only approximately 10% of New York City residents are Jewish. Jewish New Yorkers were the targets of hate crimes more than all other groups combined."

The bill passed the New York City Council by a 30-19 vote late last month.

Commentators online criticized the veto, citing a need for enhanced protections.

"We are deeply disappointed by Mayor Mamdani’s veto of legislation designed to help protect students from intimidation and disruption outside schools. The right to protest and the right to an education can and must coexist. We urge the City Council to override this veto and reaffirm a basic principle: protecting students is not politics; it is a civic responsibility," the Simon Wiesenthal Center, a pro-Jewish group, said in a post to X.

"Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D- HAMAS) vetoed a bill for buffer zones around schools because it 'could impact workers protesting ICE, or college students demanding their school divest from fossil fuels, or demonstrating in support of Palestinian rights.' All the bill would have done was require clear safety plans around schools with law enforcement," Ari Hoffman, a political commentator, wrote in his own post.

Notably, Mamdani approved a very similar bill that applied to religious sites. He explained that he was concerned by expansive range of what the second bill meant by "educational facilities."

"The problem is how widely this bill defines an educational institution and the constitutional concerns it raises regarding New Yorkers’ fundamental right to protest. As the bill is written, everywhere from universities to museums to teaching hospitals could face restrictions," Mamdani said in a statement.

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The City Council could override a mayoral veto with a two-thirds vote, according to New York City's charter. Doing so would require 33 of the chamber’s 50 members.

Assuming the bill retains the support of the legislators that originally advanced it out of the council, it would require just three more votes to secure its implementation over Mamdani's objection.