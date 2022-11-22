Michael J. Fox and Woody Harrelson once drank a 'snake cocktail' together and it didn't go well

Woody Harrelson praised his friend Michael J. Fox at the Governors Awards on Saturday, for turning "a chilling diagnosis" in Parkinson's disease "into a courageous mission."

However, that didn't stop the "True Detective" actor from razzing his friend for his inability to finish a certain drink in Thailand.

"Mike and I drink lots of things together and he can hold his own," Harrelson told the A-list crowd. "But Mike promptly vomited his snake cocktail, never could hold his cobra blood."

Harrelson explained that in 1988 he went to visit Fox in Thailand, where he was filming the movie "Casualties of War."

MICHAEL J. FOX ACCEPTS HONORARY OSCAR AWARD FOR PARKINSON'S DISEASE ADVOCACY AND RESEARCH

The 61-year-old recalls Fox taking him "to the end of the jungle," where much to Harrelson's surprise, he came face to face with a bunch of cobras.

"I run up to the wall, and I couldn't believe it. I look in there and Mike is sitting next to this kid with dozens of cobras all around them ready to strike and – no jest – and the kid was toying with these cobras."

Harrelson went on to explain that the child was taunting the cobras, and ultimately threw one in a cage with a mongoose.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I saw the craziest fight I've ever seen between any animals other than studio executives," Harrelson quipped.

"The mongoose won, they took the snake… tied it by its tail, run the blood out, half-filled four glasses with cobra blood and half with Thai whiskey," he remembered of the crazy scene.

He explained that drinking the cobra blood is called "becoming brother to the snake."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Unfortunately for Fox, he couldn't stomach the concoction, and ended up vomiting.

Upon being presented his honorary Oscar in the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award by his friend, Fox told Harrelson on stage, "I love you. We did some damage. We did some damage in the '80s."