Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Michael J. Fox and Woody Harrelson once drank a 'snake cocktail' together and it didn't go well

Michael J. Fox was presented with an honorary Oscar at the Governors Awards

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
close
Actor Woody Harrelson spotted with Nancy Pelosi in DC Video

Actor Woody Harrelson spotted with Nancy Pelosi in DC

'True Detective' star was spotted alongside the California Democrat in the halls of Congress

Woody Harrelson praised his friend Michael J. Fox at the Governors Awards on Saturday, for turning "a chilling diagnosis" in Parkinson's disease "into a courageous mission." 

However, that didn't stop the "True Detective" actor from razzing his friend for his inability to finish a certain drink in Thailand.

"Mike and I drink lots of things together and he can hold his own," Harrelson told the A-list crowd. "But Mike promptly vomited his snake cocktail, never could hold his cobra blood."

Harrelson explained that in 1988 he went to visit Fox in Thailand, where he was filming the movie "Casualties of War."

Woody Harrelson spoke about his friendship with Michael J. Fox before presenting him with an honorary Oscar at the Governors Awards.

Woody Harrelson spoke about his friendship with Michael J. Fox before presenting him with an honorary Oscar at the Governors Awards. (Laurent Koffel/Noam Galai )

MICHAEL J. FOX ACCEPTS HONORARY OSCAR AWARD FOR PARKINSON'S DISEASE ADVOCACY AND RESEARCH

The 61-year-old recalls Fox taking him "to the end of the jungle," where much to Harrelson's surprise, he came face to face with a bunch of cobras.

"I run up to the wall, and I couldn't believe it. I look in there and Mike is sitting next to this kid with dozens of cobras all around them ready to strike and – no jest – and the kid was toying with these cobras."

Harrelson went on to explain that the child was taunting the cobras, and ultimately threw one in a cage with a mongoose.

Woody Harrelson spoke about a situation he had with friend Michael J. Fox in Thailand.

Woody Harrelson spoke about a situation he had with friend Michael J. Fox in Thailand. (Kevin Winter )

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I saw the craziest fight I've ever seen between any animals other than studio executives," Harrelson quipped.

"The mongoose won, they took the snake… tied it by its tail, run the blood out, half-filled four glasses with cobra blood and half with Thai whiskey," he remembered of the crazy scene. 

He explained that drinking the cobra blood is called "becoming brother to the snake."

Woody Harrelson recounted the time that Michael J. Fox could not hold his liquor – a drink that also included cobra blood.

Woody Harrelson recounted the time that Michael J. Fox could not hold his liquor – a drink that also included cobra blood. (Valerie Macon/AFP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Unfortunately for Fox, he couldn't stomach the concoction, and ended up vomiting.  

Upon being presented his honorary Oscar in the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award by his friend, Fox told Harrelson on stage, "I love you. We did some damage. We did some damage in the '80s."

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

Trending