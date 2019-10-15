Michael Douglas dishes on his advice to daughter Carys as she starts dating: 'What do you mean you're friends?’

Michael Douglas is just like many fathers who aren't too thrilled the day their daughters tell them they’re interested in somebody.

The longtime Hollywood cornerstone opened up about coming to grips with the fact his 16-year-old daughter, Carys, is throwing her hat into the dating ring and quipped that he’s finding it rather confusing to connect with his teenage children, who seem to have more “friends” than he’s ever seen.

"She's still pretty pure about all this," Douglas told Entertainment Tonight during a press day for Season 2 of his Netflix series, “The Kominsky Method.” "She's looking for a boyfriend, but she's in this vernacular where everyone is a 'friend.'"

"I go, 'What do you mean you're friends?'" Douglas said, adding that the same rings true for his son Dylan, who at 19 is navigating the same enchanted social and relationship waters.

"They start like, 'Can I invite so and so over for a sleepover, a bunch of us?' Yeah yeah! …He invites girls and I was like, 'Wait, wait, wait, what's going on?' and he's says, 'Oh no, Dad, they are friends. Come on, we're friends,'" said Douglas.

The two-time Academy Award-winner said despite his daughter’s desire for friendship, the 75-year-old admitted that she is in fact “looking for love.”

"She likes kind of dark, Latin types," he said, adding that he believes he’ll absolutely be a protective father who tends to “give a lot of unsolicited advice, which is not a great idea, but I can't help myself!"

Asked what advice he had for his fledgling daughter in her quest for love, the four-time Golden Globe-winner didn’t cheap out on the wisdom.

"You gotta decide at an early age if you are more concerned about the looks versus who has got a good heart, who has got a good sense of humor, who's gonna be a good partner," he offered. "I don't worry too much about her. She's in good shape."

The "Ant Man & Wasp" star added a few words he said he received from his father, Kirk Douglas, as a budding star that have stayed with him for so many years.

"Whatever you do in life, whatever you gotta do, just do it to your utmost ability," the father-of-three conveyed. "Do it with full commitment and then, screw it if it doesn't work out. Move on. But, you know, you left it with the idea that there is nothing more you could have done."

Speaking of commitment, Douglas didn’t leave without dishing on the idea that he and his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, 49, have shown interest in acting alongside each other again since their children are growing older. Ahead of the couple’s 20-year wedding anniversary, he said their marriage is as strong as ever.

"I've learned over the years to just, you know, honor and cherish," he said. "And part of that is getting older too because you have a finite amount of time left and you might as well make it as best you can. So, I try to be as considerate as I can to the person closest to me rather than waste my time with people I hardly know."

"We'd love to do things together,” Douglas said of his and Zeta-Jones’ desire to work alongside each other again. “We did one picture years ago, 'Traffic,' although we didn't have much to do together. And I guess we haven't because we always like to have …one of us was home for the kids," he explained. "But now that we're pretty much empty-nesters, we might consider that."

Season 2 of “The Kominsky Method” is slated to begin streaming on Oct. 25 on Netflix.