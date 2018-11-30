Catherine Zeta-Jones opens up about removing her kids from the 'crazy world of Hollywood'

Catherine Zeta-Jones opened up about the importance of keeping her children humble.

Zeta-Jones revealed to Entertainment Tonight that she and husband, Michael Douglas, work hard to make sure their kids aren't blinded by the Hollywood limelight.

“They've kinda been removed from the crazy world of Hollywood or even the crazy world of Manhattan,” Zeta-Jones told the outlet at the New York press junket for her new Facebook Watch series, "Queen America."

She continued, “The teenagers here in Manhattan, there's a maturity that comes too quick I think.”

The actress went on to admit that while her daughter, Carys, 15, and son, Dylan, 18, are kept away from the Hollywood craziness, they are still mature for their age and are aware of what is going on within the industry.

“We've kind of shielded them away, but they're incredibly mature for their tender years,” she added. “They get it, and that's just a thing [where] I think that I just got lucky.”

The "Queen America" star also revealed that despite being "shielded," both her children have expressed interest in pursuing careers in the business.

“The other night we had my son on FaceTime saying something about some role and then my daughter, who was auditioning for her school play,” Zeta-Jones recalled. “I'm talking about my show, [Douglas] talking about his show. We both went, like, ‘This is four actors at one table, it's too much.’”

And while the actress and her husband fully support their children's aspirations, she admitted that she and Douglas will be honest with their children on whether or not they have that "it" factor to succeed.

“We'd be the first to say, ‘I don't know whether they got it.’ [We wouldn’t] say that blatantly to them, but [we’d] kinda guide them towards something else,” she said. “But it's so evidently clear that they have it and they get it. They know it's a craft. It's not a quick fix of getting a YouTube show.”

But until then, the mother of two said she has enjoyed growing and creating special bonds with her children, especially with her daughter.

“My daughter and I have a really, really close relationship. I always say to her, ‘A problem shared is a problem halved.’ You just speak it out,” Zeta-Jones said. “I'm so blessed that I have that very liberal communication with her."

In addition to talking about her relationship with her children, the Oscar-winning actress recently opened up about the secret behind her lasting union with Douglas.

On Tuesday, the 49-year-old Welsh actress told “Today” hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb that being completely candid with her husband of nearly 20 years has made their relationship work despite maintaining Hollywood careers and being faced with public scandal.

“First of all, I’m so happy that we’ve made it 20 years together,” said Zeta-Jones. “It’s been great, but I think it’s just unfathomable to me that you would be with one person for 18 years and things are not rosy every day. They’re just not.

“… Both Michael and I have a very open relationship. When you have kids that didn’t ask to be born into a world where it’s scrutinized or looked into… You’ve got to be open and honest and share things that probably people at the drugstore wouldn’t share over the counter.”

And when it comes to the 74-year-old "Basic Instinct" actor, Zeta-Jones insisted that he’s “doing just fine.”

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.