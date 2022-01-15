Expand / Collapse search
Miami rapper Wavy Navy Pooh killed in ambush shooting

The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name was Shandler Beaubien, was shot while stopped at an intersection

Associated Press
Miami rapper Wavy Navy Pooh was killed in an ambush shooting as he drove with two young children, local media reported.

The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name was Shandler Beaubien, was stopped at a light Friday evening when a car pulled alongside and someone inside opened fire, killing him, the Miami Herald and WPLG-TV reported. Two children, ages 5 and 1, and a woman were also in his car but they were not hurt.

OREGON SHOOTING AT LIL BEAN-ZAY BANG CONCERT SENDS 6 TO HOSPITAL, AUTHORITIES SAY

Police have not released the victim's name, but Quality Control, the rapper's record label, confirmed it was him, WPLG reported. No arrests have been made.

A Miami police car with lights ablaze responds to a call as they patrol the street on Aug. 11, 2010. (Getty Images)

Beaubien is best known for his song "M.I.A.M.I. (Murder is a Major Issue). Its video shows him waving a handgun, a staged murder scene and footage of police officers at actual shooting scenes.

The Herald reports that Beaubien was wounded in the leg during a drive-by shooting while driving two years ago.

