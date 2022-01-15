Oregon shooting at Lil Bean-Zay Bang concert sends 6 to hospital, authorities say

Gunfire at a Eugene, Oregon, concert featuring rappers Lil Bean and Zay Bang sent at least six people to a hospital Friday night, authorities said.

The shots rang out around 9:30 p.m. outside WOW Hall — just west of the University of Oregon, KGW-TV of Portland reported.

Law enforcement officers from multiple departments responded to the scene, the report said.

Four males, one female, and a sixth victim were among those wounded, though their conditions were not immediately known.

Shots fired at WOW Hall, five people transported to local hospital. Reports came in at 9:29 p.m. reports of multiple shots fired at WOW Hall, 219 W. 8th Avenue. EPD & multiple law enforcement agencies responded, along with Eugene Springfield Fire. — Eugene Police Dept. (@EugenePolice) January 15, 2022

