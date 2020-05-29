Woody Allen says it became ‘fashionable’ for actors to condemn him: ‘Like eating kale’

Woody Allen continues to fend off criticism about his past and is sending a message to actors persistent in denouncing him.

“I assume that for the rest of my life a large number of people will think I was a predator,” the director recently told The Guardian.

Since 1992, the controversial filmmaker, 84, has been mired in allegations by his ex-partner Mia Farrow that he sexually molested their 7-year-old adopted daughter, Dylan, after Allen was found to have been engaging in an affair with Farrow’s 21-year-old adopted daughter and now-wife of 22 years, Soon-Yi Previn.

Allen never saw charges for the allegations and in 1993, prosecutors in Connecticut announced that in a concerted effort to “avoid the unjustifiable risk of exposing a child to the rigors and uncertainties of a questionable prosecution,” it would refrain from bringing forth charges despite the “probable cause” to do so.

The same year, the New York Child Welfare Agency investigated and found no credible evidence to support the allegations of abuse.

To this day, Dylan Farrow, now 34, and Allen remain at an impasse regarding the alleged conduct.

Allen also fired back at actors who condemned him, calling the trend to publicly bash him “fashionable.”

“It’s silly. The actors have no idea of the facts and they latch on to some self-serving, public, safe position,” he fumed to the Guardian before asking: "Who in the world is not against child molestation?

“That’s how actors and actresses are,” he continued. “And [denouncing me] became the fashionable thing to do, like everybody suddenly eating kale.”

Allen said at this point in his life, he’s come to accept the idea that the scandal will loom over his head forever.

“That’s the way it is and all I can do is keep my nose to the grindstone and hope that people will come to their senses at some point. But if not, not,” he said. “There are many injustices in the world far worse than this. So you live with it.”