The 2021 Met Gala will require guests be vaccinated, masked indoors

Vaccinations are the new black.

The starry Met Gala returns this fall, but with two important caveats: Everyone going needs to be jabbed and must wear a mask indoors.

"Currently, all attendees at The Met Gala on September 13 must provide proof of full vaccination and will also be expected to wear masks indoors except when eating or drinking. We will update these guidelines as needed," a spokesperson for the Met told The Daily Beast Tuesday.

This follows IMG’s announcement that all New York Fashion Week shows in September will require vaccinations as well, with mask policy yet to be determined.

Last year’s Met Gala was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions. Normally, the extravaganza takes place on the first Monday in May and kicks off the beginning of the spring social season.

This year it was pushed back to September 13, given that the first Monday in September is Labor Day, and — as one insider cheekily noted — even Anna Wintour can’t change a federal holiday.

The theme of this year’s gala is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" and will be hosted by Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, Amanda Gorman, and Timothée Chalamet, with honorary chairs Tom Ford and Anna Wintour.

Eilish, 19, will be making history as the youngest co-chair of the venerated event.

"Each of the Met’s four co-hosts embodies the defining factor of American style: individualism," Vogue gushed in the May announcement, adding that the group has "developed a distinct visual language for their public personas, one that is informed by the legacy of iconic fashion made in the USA."

This story first appeared in Page Six.