Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Style
Published

Met Gala 2021: Everything to know about this year’s extravaganza

The 2021 Met Gala will happen in two parts with Act II coming in May 2022

By Julius Young | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for May 3Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for May 3

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

The Met Gala is set to return this year albeit in a much more intimate capacity than in recent years and with a loaded roster of co-hosts.

Traditionally, the extravaganza falls on the first Monday in May, but 2020’s installment was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the 2021 event will now happen on September 18. Thus, this year the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s (Met) 2020 exhibition of "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," will become Act I of a two-part affair.

The annual fundraising galas take place in New York City and benefit the Met’s Costume Institute. Although the 2020 exhibition did open last year at the Met, the over-the-top red carpet event, which typically delivers in its level of bold looks, was absent from the celebration, as too was the who’s who of celebrities, designers and other industry A-listers.

BILLIE EILISH MODELS LINGERIE FOR BRITISH VOGUE COVER SHOOT: ‘IT’S ALL ABOUT WHAT MAKES YOU FEEL GOOD’

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady attend the 2019 Met Gala celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019, in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady attend the 2019 Met Gala celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019, in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

MET GALA RETURNING WITH 2021 SHOW AFTER CANCELING LAST YEAR DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

This year’s dress code is "American Independence" and part one, called "In America," will feature a small showcase this September. Part two will serve as a continued look into the life and times of the American fashion industry and will be unveiled on May 5, 2022, when the gala jumps back to its regularly scheduled programming with the introduction of "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka will serve as co-chairs of the gala while Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri and Anna Wintour will serve as honorary chairs.

Julius is an LA Entertainment Reporter for Fox News.

On Our Radar