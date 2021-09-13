Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Style
Published

Megan Fox’s Met Gala 2021 look is red hot: 'I'm not afraid to be sexy'

The 'Jennifer's Body' star received praise for her look online

By Nate Day | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for September 13 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for September 13

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Megan Fox has no problem strutting her stuff.

The 35-year-old actress made an appearance at the 2021 Met Gala in New York on Monday Night and stunned fans with her skin-tight red dress.

The gown featured a deep-V with cutouts on the sides that were laced together. Additionally, the gown boasted detailed embroidery, a lengthy train and a high leg slit.

Fox completed her look with red and silver jewelry and by tying her hair back into a tight ponytail. Finally, she wore sky-high red heels.

MET GALA 2021: A LOOK AT THE STARS' RED CARPET OUTFITS

When asked how her dress fits into the evening's theme of "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," the "Jennifer's Body" star said: "It's on an American girl – that makes it American fashion."

Megan Fox attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.

Megan Fox attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

"I'm not afraid to be sexy," she added. "A woman who is intelligent and knows how to weaponize her own beauty, there’s nothing more dangerous than that."

Fans went nuts over the look online as well.

"Megan Fox was carved by the gods," said a viewer on Twitter.

THE MET GALA 2021 KICKS OFF WITH MARCHING BAND AND SPARKLY LOOKS

"Megan Fox is so beautiful! #MetGala #MetGala2021," wrote another.

Added a third: "Megan Fox serving looks #MetGala."

"Megan Fox is *chefs kiss* #MetGala," gushed yet another.

Fox turned heads just last night at the MTV Video Music Awards when she hit the red carpet wearing a see-through dress.

The 'Jennifer's Body' star received praise for her look online.

The 'Jennifer's Body' star received praise for her look online. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The actress donned a completely nude sheer see-through outfit that featured pops of glistening embroidered accents. She attended the award show with her boyfriend rapper Machine Gun Kelly, who added his own touch to Fox’s look with a bright red sequin metallic suit.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

During a pre-show interview, Kelly said he and Fox like to switch up who takes the lead in dolling out their over-the-top looks.

"It's 50/50, this one she took the lead and I get the pleasure of having her on my arm all night," Kelly said, adding, "She's beautiful."

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report

Trending