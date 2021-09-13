Megan Fox’s Met Gala 2021 look is red hot: 'I'm not afraid to be sexy'

Megan Fox has no problem strutting her stuff.

The 35-year-old actress made an appearance at the 2021 Met Gala in New York on Monday Night and stunned fans with her skin-tight red dress.

The gown featured a deep-V with cutouts on the sides that were laced together. Additionally, the gown boasted detailed embroidery, a lengthy train and a high leg slit.

Fox completed her look with red and silver jewelry and by tying her hair back into a tight ponytail. Finally, she wore sky-high red heels.

MET GALA 2021: A LOOK AT THE STARS' RED CARPET OUTFITS

When asked how her dress fits into the evening's theme of "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," the "Jennifer's Body" star said: "It's on an American girl – that makes it American fashion."

"I'm not afraid to be sexy," she added. "A woman who is intelligent and knows how to weaponize her own beauty, there’s nothing more dangerous than that."

Fans went nuts over the look online as well.

"Megan Fox was carved by the gods," said a viewer on Twitter.

THE MET GALA 2021 KICKS OFF WITH MARCHING BAND AND SPARKLY LOOKS

"Megan Fox is so beautiful! #MetGala #MetGala2021," wrote another.

Added a third: "Megan Fox serving looks #MetGala."

"Megan Fox is *chefs kiss* #MetGala," gushed yet another.

Fox turned heads just last night at the MTV Video Music Awards when she hit the red carpet wearing a see-through dress.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The actress donned a completely nude sheer see-through outfit that featured pops of glistening embroidered accents. She attended the award show with her boyfriend rapper Machine Gun Kelly, who added his own touch to Fox’s look with a bright red sequin metallic suit.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

During a pre-show interview, Kelly said he and Fox like to switch up who takes the lead in dolling out their over-the-top looks.

"It's 50/50, this one she took the lead and I get the pleasure of having her on my arm all night," Kelly said, adding, "She's beautiful."

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report