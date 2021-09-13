Megan Fox says viral naked dress was boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly's idea: 'Whatever you say, daddy'

Megan Fox gave fans a tidbit into how her viral naked dress look on the 2021 MTV VMAs red carpet came to be.

The "Jennifer’s Body" actress, 35, spoke with Entertainment Tonight ahead of the awards show on Sunday and revealed that it was actually her boyfriend, musician and actor Machine Gun Kelly, 31, who suggested she arrive at the occasion in the style of nude.

"He was like, 'You're gonna be naked tonight,'" Fox quipped on the carpet. "I was like, 'Whatever you say, daddy!'"

Fox chose a sheer see-through dress by Mugler for the Spring Summer 2021 collection skillfully designed by Casey Cadwallader, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Fox also shared a photo set of the pair in a bathroom to her Instagram with the caption, "Daddy’s gonna win a VMA."

Fox accented the look with sparkling silver undergarments to match the shimmering embroidery while Kelly added a pop of color in a metallic red suit.

In July, Fox recalled in an interview with The Washington Post the days early on in her career when headlines often referred to her as a "bombshell" for her looks, which Fox described as a "pervasive perception of me as a shallow succubus ... for at least the first decade of my career."

She also opened up about how becoming a mother helped shape her into the woman she’s become today. Fox, who has three kids with estranged husband Brian Austin Green, welcomed her firstborn, son Noah Shannon, in September 2012.

"That kind of saved me honestly," Fox said of motherhood, adding, "I needed an escape."