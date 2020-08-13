Meredith Brooks blasts Kamala Harris for now siding with Joe Biden on Tara Reade allegations

Singer Meredith Brooks criticized Joe Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris for siding with him after previously supporting his sexual assault accusers like Tara Reade.

The singer’s rebuke came by way of a tweet she wrote in response to Richard Grenell, former acting director of National Intelligence, who noted that to him, Biden and Harris had “zero chemistry” at their first joint press conference.

“I thought she believed #Tara @ReadeAlexandra So now it’s ok since he’s making her his running mate? Well that was easy!” Brooks tweeted in response.

Her criticism comes in response to Harris, who had run her own campaign for president against Biden, previously saying that she believes the women who came forward with allegations of sexual assault and misconduct against the former vice president.

“I believe them, and I respect them being able to tell their story and having the courage to do it,” she said last year.

Reade's sexual assault allegation against Biden was made public this past March. In April 2019, Reade was one of eight women who came forward with allegations of inappropriate touching by the former senator and vice president.

Biden has denied the allegations saying that they are untrue.

Brooks is not the first celebrity to speak out against Harris for agreeing to be Biden’s running mate in the 2020 election against Donald Trump and Mike Pence. Actress and activist Rose McGowan took to Twitter on Tuesday to voice her opinion on the senator and to criticize her for accepting past donations from now-convicted rapist and disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.