Chris Wallace: Kamala Harris is a 'shape-shifter,' making it harder for Trump to attack

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., is a “shape shifter,” which makes it difficult for the Trump campaign and President Trump to figure out how to go after her, “Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace told “The Brian Kilmeade Show” on Thursday.

Wallace made the comment, two days after Harris--a politically shrewd senator with a law enforcement background that has caused some tensions with the progressive left--was announced as Joe Biden’s running mate.

“I would say that her record as attorney general and district attorney was pretty moderate,” Wallace told host Brian Kilmeade, adding that, in fact, it was “one of the things that hurt her in the Democratic primary.”

“She was seen as being too tough in prosecuting drug cases,” Wallace explained. “She was seen as being too soft in going after policemen who were involved in shootings. She opposed a special prosecutor to investigate police and shootings so she was pretty moderate then.”

He went on to point out that he thinks “she’s moved to the left as a senator in Washington.”

“Having said that, I think when you talk about people on the far left of the Democratic Party like Elizabeth Warren, some of the others, I actually still don’t think that I would put her in that group, and it’s one of the reasons that I think that the Trump campaign and President Trump himself have had some trouble in figuring out how to go after her,” Wallace continued.

“Because if anything I think it’s kind of legitimate to say that she is a shape-shifter. She does evolve,” he added.

Kilmeade agreed with Wallace and said she evolved “in a way that maybe makes the left comfortable, but maybe not those who want her to be moderate.”

He then provided examples of how Harris has “evolved,” including her past comments on saying she “strongly” believes in Medicare-for-All.

When asked if she thinks that is socialist, Harris said, “No, it’s about providing healthcare to all people.”

Kilmeade also pointed to Harris’ prior comments where she said she supported the Green New Deal and the fact that when asked in the first Democratic debate if she would want to give government-sponsored healthcare to illegal immigrants, Harris and Biden both raised their hard.

Wallace pointed out that overall “the party has moved to the left.”

“You look at what Joe Biden is proposing now and where Barack Obama stood just four years ago, … the Democratic party has moved on a lot of issues,” Wallace said. “That’s just sort of the nature of it, but in the context of the Democratic Party, I don’t think she is on the extreme left, the far left of the party.”