Chris Pratt honors veterans on Memorial Day in emotional tribute: 'May God give their souls rest'

Chris Pratt took to social media early Monday morning to pay tribute to the fallen men and women who have served the United States.

The Marvel star, 41, penned a lengthy and emotional message on Instagram about the price of freedom and how we should never take it for granted.

"America’s exceptional armed forces have altered the course of the world for the better. From the Union Army defeating slave owning confederates, to the Greatest Generation and her Allies vanquishing the Nazis or our special operators hunting down the perpetrators of 9/11. We count the names of each fallen solider lest they be countless. They are the good guys. They run to the sound of gunfire. They know pain and suffering we never will," Pratt said.

CHRIS PRATT RAISES AWARENESS FOR FOOD INSECURITY

Along with the message, he posted a series of photos of veterans and their families and friends mourning losses.

"They have given us the most free and decent society planet earth has ever seen. We run the risk of losing that decency when we fail to instill gratitude in the minds of our youth or the perspective of what it actually means to be free- should they never learn of the selfless sacrifice of our armed service members in the face of oppressive evil. So join me in showing support for our fallen," he continued.

"Take a quiet moment to really consider the sacrifice. And if you use the comments section on posts like this to b*tch and moan about America please understand there are countries in the world where criticizing your government will get you killed or imprisoned," the "Jurassic World" star pointed out.

"Criticism is a right and necessity in amending the flawed systems of man. So by all means, let your voice be heard. But never forget your right to free expression is paid for in blood. May God give their souls rest, and may they live in our memories this weekend and always," Pratt concluded.

He was praised in the comments section by his mother-in-law, Maria Shriver.

"So well said Chris thank you For sharing these photos and this message we all owe deep gratitude to those who lost their lives. For us and their families who are left behind we must hold them on this day," she wrote.

Fellow actor David Oyelowo said, "Deeply moving. Thank you to the troops and their families for the sacrifice."