'Melrose Place' actress Amy Locane to serve more time for fatal DUI crash

Former "Melrose Place" actress Amy Locane was sentenced Friday to more prison time for a 2010 DUI crash in New Jersey that killed a woman.

Locane, 47, was given five years behind bars by State Superior Court Judge Kevin Shanahan, but likely will serve about 20 months if her next appeal fails, according to her attorney James Wronko. Locane is seeking to be free on bail pending her appeal.

She served about two-and-a-half years of a three-year sentence before her 2015 release and has completed a three-year parole term.

An appeals court ordered Locane to be re-sentenced after determining the initial sentence imposed by Judge Robert Reed was too lenient and insufficient for the crash that killed Helene Seeman, 60, and seriously injured Seeman's husband, Fred Seeman. Locane smashed into their SUV as they were turning in to their driveway.

Locane's blood-alcohol level was likely about three times the legal limit for driving at the time of the crash in Somerville, according to a state expert.

Helene died at the scene, while her teenage son Curtis saw her die after running out of the house when he heard the crash, MyCentralJersey.com reported.

Fred Seeman sobbed as he told the judge how the crash ripped his family apart and how he nearly died from his injuries. He said the trauma still affects his son, who witnessed his mother dead on their front lawn, NJ.com reported. Fred also argued that a light sentence would not deter New Jerseyans from drinking and driving, the report said.

Son Ford Seeman also gave a tearful and emotional testimony, according to the outlet.

“Amy broke our family, then Reed gave us reason to lose faith in the world,” Ford said.

Reed had cited Locane's young children, including one daughter diagnosed with Crohn's disease, as a mitigating factor in his sentencing.

"There is not a day that has gone by that I have not thought of the pain that my actions caused the Seeman family and of course Helene Seeman," Locane said in court Friday. "I have worked very hard to correct that behavior and not be that person who did that on that day."

The actress, who was convicted of vehicular manslaughter and other offenses, had faced up to 10 years on the most serious count.

Locane acted in 13 episodes of the popular Fox series and also appeared in several movies, including "Cry-Baby" with Johnny Depp.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.