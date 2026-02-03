Melania Trump on the life advice she offered Cheryl Hines after move to Washington DC with RFK Jr.

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Melania Trump passed along some tips and tricks she picked up during President Trump's first term as president to Washington, D.C. newcomer, Cheryl Hines.

During an interview with Fox News Digital at the world premiere of the documentary, "Melania," the First Lady revealed what advice she gave to the actress when she relocated to D.C.

"When I saw them, I just encouraged them to enjoy it," Melania said about what advice she gave Hines. "It's incredible life, of course it's a lot that you could do and just to enjoy it. There are a few years that we are here and let's do the best we can."

Hines moved to Washington, D.C. with her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., following his appointment as the United States Secretary of Health and Human Services in February 2025.

When speaking with Fox News Digital at the premiere, RFK Jr. shared that he has gotten to know a different side of the First Lady since making the move to the nation's capital, saying she has "been portrayed in the press largely as a one-dimensional character."

"That's not who she is," he said. "She's made Cheryl and I feel very comfortable since we moved to Washington. She made an effort to do that, particularly with Cheryl. And she's been one of the primary drivers within the administration of my agenda."

He continued: "She cares deeply about children's health, about their welfare, about clean food. And I've worked with her very closely on foster care issues, which is probably her central passion. And so I don't know her well, and I'm really anxious to learn more."

The "Flight Attendant" actress previously opened up about how difficult it was to transition from living in Hollywood to D.C., during an interview with Fox News Digital in October 2025.

Hines shared that moving to D.C. was "scary" at first, "because it felt like starting over at 35."

"I’m not 35. That was a little tough, but then when I got to D.C., I’m just surrounded by fascinating people, smart people, interesting people, and I’m learning a lot," she said. "It was sort of like an energy boost to my life. When you’re learning things for the first time, it’s exciting."

She also opened up about the different reactions she received from people in the entertainment industry when her husband launched his presidential campaign, saying "there were a lot of people in Hollywood...that were not supportive of it."

The actress got her big break in the hit HBO Max comedy, "Curb Your Enthusiasm," playing Cheryl David, the wife of Larry David, and received two Emmy Award nominations for her work on the show.

Hines and RFK Jr. met in December 2011 and were engaged by April 2014. They tied the knot later that year in August. The two kept a low profile as a couple until they were thrust into the limelight during the 2024 presidential election cycle.

"We are really close. I like spending time with him. I love him. I love our family and our kids," she told CBS News in October 2025. "It's not always gonna be easy, but we also know not everybody's gonna like what you're saying, what you're doing, and that's OK, too. It just is OK. That's life.'"

