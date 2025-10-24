Cheryl Hines admits leaving Hollywood for Washington, DC with RFK Jr. was ‘scary’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cheryl Hines is getting candid about her biggest move yet — swapping the glitz and glamour of Hollywood for the political grit of Washington, D.C.

The "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star and "Unfiltered" author exclusively told Fox News Digital the move east — and into the world of politics alongside her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — wasn’t exactly smooth sailing.

"The move from Hollywood to D.C. was, uh… you know, it was, at first, it was scary because it felt like starting over at 35," Hines said with a laugh. "I’m not 35. That was a little tough, but then when I got to D.C., I’m just surrounded by fascinating people, smart people, interesting people, and I’m learning a lot."

CHERYL HINES REFUSED RFK JR.'S OFFER TO FAKE SEPARATION DURING HEATED PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN

"It was sort of like an energy boost to my life. When you’re learning things for the first time, it’s exciting."

The Emmy-nominated actress — best known for her role as Larry David’s on-screen wife on HBO’s "Curb Your Enthusiasm" — said that when Kennedy launched his presidential campaign, Hollywood's response was mixed.

"The move from Hollywood to D.C. was … at first, it was scary." — Cheryl Hines

"Yes, when my husband started running, there were a lot of reactions," she told Fox News Digital. "There were a lot of people in Hollywood, the entertainment business, that were not supportive of it."

WATCH: CHERYL HINES CALLS MOVE FROM HOLLYWOOD TO WASHINGTON, DC ‘SCARY’

Still, Hines said the experience quickly revealed who was truly in her corner — and the process made those friendships even stronger.

CHERYL HINES BREAKS SILENCE ON HUSBAND RFK JR.’S ALLEGED ONLINE AFFAIR AHEAD OF JOURNALIST'S TELL-ALL

"I had my really close friends that said, ‘OK, you’re going to get through this, no matter what happens.’ And it made my friendships stronger," she told Fox News Digital.

Despite the political noise surrounding Kennedy’s campaign, Hines said what surprised her most was how many people from across the political spectrum reached out with support.

"I think what was really surprising to me was how many Democrats, independents and Republicans supported Bobby," she said. "That was surprising, because usually a candidate has one or the other. So that — I love that so much. I thought it was so meaningful."

CHERYL HINES SAYS SHE IS 'VERY WORRIED' ABOUT HUSBAND RFK JR'S SAFETY AMID POLITICAL TENSION

While the leap from Hollywood to D.C. may have felt "scary" at first, Hines said she’s embracing the move.

"Change is always good, and it’s almost always hard … sometimes you dread it and then when it’s happening you realize, ‘Oh, oh, I get it. This is why this change is necessary' … I’m going to lean into it. I’m going to go with it and see what it’s about."

"Change is always good and it’s almost always hard … sometimes you dread it…" — Cheryl Hines

Hines has stood by Kennedy through the highs and lows of his political and personal life. She recently shared the intense spotlight and safety fears that came with his presidential run.

She revealed that at one point, Kennedy — whom she affectionately calls "Bobby" — suggested they pretend to be separated to ease public scrutiny.

WATCH: CHERYL HINES FACED HOLLYWOOD BACKLASH OVER HUSBAND RFK JR.'S PRESIDENTIAL RUN

"In my book, ‘Unscripted,’ I talk about this because things got … dramatic during this presidential campaign," Hines told Fox News Digital. "Some people were very upset that I was even married to Bobby. They were vocally coming at me because I’m married to Bobby. So, Bobby felt like, ‘You shouldn’t be having to take that heat. So why don’t we just say we’re separated?’"

While the gesture came from a place of concern, Hines admitted she didn’t think it would have helped.

CHERYL HINES EMOTIONALLY RECOUNTS YOUNG NEPHEW'S DEATH, HOW IT GAVE HER PERSPECTIVE DURING RFK JR'S CAMPAIGN

Hines has been married to Kennedy since 2014. Before they tied the knot, she was married to producer Paul Young. The two share one daughter, Catherine, born in 2004.

"For a couple to say, ‘Maybe we should just say we’re not with each other anymore and our lives would be easier’ — it’s like, well, things have gotten to that point. That’s pretty dramatic and pretty extreme," Hines added. "And that’s one of the reasons why I wanted to write the book … experiences that are very once in a lifetime."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Hines — who portrayed Cheryl David on "Curb Your Enthusiasm" throughout its run — reflected on her journey from bartending in Los Angeles to earning a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in her new memoir, "Unscripted."

When Fox News Digital asked what off-camera advice her co-star and longtime friend Larry David offered as she stepped into the Kennedy family spotlight, she replied with a candid answer.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Ah, Larry! I mean, he’s not really one for giving advice, if I’m being honest," she said. "But he once called me unflappable … and I thought that was very— it was very kind and it made me think, ‘Oh wow, that’s how somebody sees me. That’s so interesting. I see that, OK.’ And it just made me feel like … I can get through anything. But let the record show, I am flappable. So, it does happen, but … I really have to be pushed."

Hines also shared what readers can expect from "Unscripted."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Life isn’t perfect, you know? Things happen — you don’t get to choose when they happen. I lost my nephew during Bobby’s presidential campaign," Hines said. "So, it was a dramatic time. When you read it, you’ll see everybody has challenges. You don’t get to pick when they come, but you can move through them — it’s not easy, but that’s OK."

"Unscripted" is set to be released Nov. 11.