Mel B says she wants to 'kill' Ginger Spice, Victoria Beckham in 'boozy' Q&A show: report

Someone needs to tell Mel B to stop talking — and quickly.

The singer has threatened to open up some old Spice Girls rifts by slating Victoria Beckham and Geri Horner.

Speaking at her Q&A show Brutally Honest & Fabulous on Sunday, Scary Spice — or should that be Lairy Spice — kicked off proceedings by putting the boot into Horner.

A glass of red wine in hand, Mel told the crowd in Leeds that Geri was a “f—king b—h” after she was told Ginger Spice had been flown into one of their tour dates by helicopter.

Asked about when the band first found fame in the early Nineties, Mel quipped: “I was 19 when we were ricocheted into the whole fame thing.

“And Geri? Well, we don’t actually know how old Geri is ... ” Ouch!

Mel also admitted Horner was not best pleased after she told the world about their steamy one-night stand — but revealed she has refused to apologize.

Mel said: “It was a long time ago. I didn’t say anything. I was very respectful to Geri. It was such a little thing that got blown completely out of proportion.

“When I walked into rehearsals on the first day it was a bit strange, it was a little bit awkward.”

In the Q&A with journalist Louise Gannon at the Leeds Grand Theatre — to be followed by another at London’s Savoy Theatre next Sunday — Beckham also got a dressing-down as Mel talked about her pet chihuahua Cookie.

Mel told the audience: “So Cookie joined us on tour. I didn’t even want this dog, to be honest, because my friend bought it for my family for Christmas.

"But I fell in love with her and now she comes everywhere with me. She’s easier than Victoria to handle — and cheaper.”

As if on cue, Cookie then came on stage and proceeded to have a wee.

Even with her mum Andrea in the audience, Mel could not hold back when she was asked to play a game of Shag, Marry, or Kill.

Grinning, Mel said: “I’d definitely marry Mel C because she’s brilliant in every way.

“Shag? Probably Baby Spice [Emma Bunton] because although she acts innocent I think she might be a little bit kinky.

“Who would I kill out of Geri and Victoria? Both of them!”

After Posh snubbed the band’s tour this year, Mel’s mum Andrea revealed Beckham has now come 360 degrees and expressed an interest in performing at Glastonbury next year to mark 50 years of the festival.

Gesturing at her mum, Mel said: “That’s what she said to you, Mum, right? And you’re not lying are you, Mum? I’m hoping that actually does happen.”

This article originally appeared in The Sun.