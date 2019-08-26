Mel B strips down for shower video with her dog

Mel B left her fans baffled as she stripped off to shower naked with her dog ahead of her theater show this week.

The 44-year-old made sure both she and her pup Cookie were sparkling clean as she got ready with her mom.

Holding the dog in her arms, she told fans: "Showering cookie for my show tonight #brutallyhonest yippeee @leedsgrandtheatre #clean #dogs #show #ready.”

MEL B REVEALS ADHD DIAGNOSIS

MEL B SAYS SHE WENT BLIND IN ONE EYE

Not quite sure what to make of it, one fan wrote: “Who has showers with their dog?”

While another added: “Wtf showering with dog ???” and someone else remarked: “Who has showers with their dog?”

MEL B TELLS ALL ABOUT ROMP WITH ZAC EFRON, SHADES FELLOW SPICE GIRLS

Other fans were more concerned that there were just 15 meet and greet tickets up for grabs for tonight’s show.

Earlier this week The Sun revealed that Scary Spice is set to miss out on $70,000 in unsold tickets from her Brutally Honest Evening with Mel B events.

While she sold out 13 stadiums with the Spice Girls over the summer, Scary has been struggling to get bums on seats for the live Q&A sessions in Leeds and ­London, which are inspired by her "Brutally Honest" autobiography, released last year.

MEL B DISCUSSES SEX COMMENTS ABOUT GERI 'GINGER SPICE' HORNER

MEL B 'ALMOST LOST HER LIFE' DURING MARRIAGE TO STEPHEN BELAFONTE

For her show tonight, Mel still has 651 seats to fill at the 1,550-capacity Leeds Grand Theatre, where tickets cost between $25 and $122.

And while she has ­managed to get rid of more than half the seats, the empty ones mean she’s set to lose out on $34,000 in profit.

But it’s even worse in London, where she plays the Savoy Theatre on ­Sept. 1.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mel has sold just under half of the venue’s 1,158 seats — and because ­London is pricier than up north, with tickets going for between $37 and $153, she is set to miss out on $43,000 if she can’t get the ­tickets sold.

This article originally appeared in The Sun.