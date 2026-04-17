Meghan Trainor scraps entire tour after third child, admits it's 'more than I can take'

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Meghan Trainor hit the brakes on her next big thing.

Trainor abruptly announced she was canceling her upcoming tour as the pop star revealed growing her family and performing across the country is "more than [she] can take on right now."

"After a lot of reflection and some really tough conversations, I've made the difficult decision to cancel 'The Get In Girl Tour,'" she wrote Thursday on her Instagram Story.

"Balancing the release of a new album, preparing for a nationwide tour, and welcoming our new baby girl to our growing family of five has just been more than I can take on right now, and I need to be home and present for each and all of them at this time," she added.

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Trainor and husband Daryl Sabara welcomed their third child via surrogacy in January.

The 32-year-old mother of three appeared remorseful as she apologized to her fans.

"I know this will come as a disappointment to my fans, and I am so sorry to let you down," Trainor wrote. "But I know this is the right decision for my family and me right now."

"I promise I'll be back soon, and I can't wait for you to hear this new record. I'm so proud of it and I'm endlessly grateful for your love and support always."

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Trainor's seventh studio album, "Toy with Me," will be released April 24.

Trainor dealt with backlash after revealing she used a surrogate for her third pregnancy.

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"I didn't look [at the comments]," Trainor admitted during an appearance on Kylie Kelce's "Not Gonna Lie" podcast. "I knew fully — because it was after all the hate I was already getting for changing, just for looking different because I took care of myself — so I was like, ‘Oh, they hate me now. They ain't going like this.'"

"And it was a cloud of tears every night of just worry."

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The "Made You Look" singer explained the couple chose surrogacy as the "safest way" to welcome their third child after Trainor struggled with her health and the possibility of an autoimmune disease.

"Every day when we knew she was alive in someone else, we were like, ‘Is she OK?'" Trainor told Kelce. "You know, like you go cuckoo, you go crazy. There's so much that goes into it, but we had an amazing surrogate who was so good to us and texts us everything and we got to talk all the time."