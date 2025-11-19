Meghan Trainor breaks down over cruel attacks following dramatic weight-loss transformation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Meghan Trainor is sounding the alarm on a wave of body-shaming she says has reached a new level of viciousness — and she’s done pretending it doesn’t hurt.

After shedding 60 pounds, the chart-topper says her social media feeds have become a battleground of insults targeting everything from her weight to her nose, pushing the singer to tears despite her best attempts to stay unfazed.

"All my comments were just evil, attacking me," Trainor told "Extra."

"I started posting pictures of myself recently, just like I always did, but for some reason, a flame went off and everyone got mad," she explained. "Just like, ‘Ew, don’t recognize you. You’re just a walking nose.’ Crazy stuff. Like, mean."

Trainor admitted she tried brushing off the attacks — until she couldn’t anymore.

"I was like, ‘This doesn’t affect me.’ Yes, it did. I cried so much," she said. "They got to me. And my therapist was like, ‘You give them a lot of power,’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, I wish I didn’t.’ So I’m trying to learn at 31 how to not give strangers power."

According to Trainor, the harsh judgments have spilled over into real life.

She recalled a recent encounter with a stranger who commented on her appearance before even greeting her.

"Didn’t say hi. Wasn’t like, ‘Nice to meet you.’ Was just like, ‘Yo, I saw a video of you earlier and you, like, shed all this weight,’" she said. "I was like, ‘Hello? Nice to meet you?’"

Now, Trainor is channeling the negativity into her art.

The singer revealed she used the hurtful comments as fuel for her new single, "Still Don’t Care," the lead track from her upcoming album, "Toy With Me."

"I wanted to write a big song about it. I was just like, ‘Leave me alone. I don’t care.’… When I play it for the team or my family members, they just sob," she said.

Trainor has long championed self-confidence and body acceptance.

Despite the backlash, Trainor said she’s the healthiest she’s ever been.

"I’m literally, for the first time ever after having babies, taking care of my health to the highest level, and I’ve never felt better — and I look incredible," Trainor previously said on Entertainment Tonight.

Trainor emphasized she’s focused on her well-being.

"I’m taking care of myself," she reiterated. "I have to find a way to not be affected by that."

