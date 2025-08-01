Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle in talks with Netflix after ‘reputation nosedive’ leaves her future ‘dubious’: experts

Royal experts claim the Duchess of Sussex is negotiating an extension for her lifestyle brand partnership

By Stephanie Nolasco , Ashley Papa Fox News
close
Meghan Markle will never win over UK public again, author claims Video

Meghan Markle will never win over UK public again, author claims

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine and author of ‘My Mother and I,’ discusses how the Duchess of Sussex isn't going to be welcomed back across the pond anytime soon after her royal exit.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

As Meghan Markle celebrates her 44th birthday, many royal watchers are wondering what the future holds for her.

Several royal experts claimed to Fox News Digital that the Duchess of Sussex is quietly in talks with Netflix to extend her partnership with the streaming giant. The company is a partner of her lifestyle brand, As Ever, which launched in February. Her lifestyle series, "With Love, Meghan," which highlights some of her products, became available for streaming in March.

"Much depends on what it is, if Prince Harry is involved and, if so, in what way," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital. "Her critically panned lifestyle series was watched by over 5 million people, so there may be a third season."

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY FACE ‘PITIFUL PLUMMET IN POPULARITY’ AS THEY REPORTEDLY LOSE NETFLIX DEAL: EXPERT

A close-up of Meghan Markle smiling in a kitchen wearing a white floral dress.

Several royal experts told Fox News Digital Meghan Markle is in negotiations with Netflix. (Jake Rosenberg/Netflix )

"Since Harry is reportedly offering to share his official diary of engagements with the royal family, he’s clearly bent on some form of reconciliation with his father, at least," Fitzwilliams shared. "[There may be] a very different approach from Harry and Meghan."

Experts recently told Fox News Digital the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s five-year $100 million Netflix deal will likely expire in September. While season two of "With Love, Meghan" has already been filmed and is scheduled to premiere this fall, the possibility of a third season remains unknown.

A close-up of Meghan Markle handling honey in a backyard.

Meghan Markle originally had a lifestyle blog called The Tig. (Courtesy of Netflix)

The royal couple signed the Netflix deal in 2020, shortly after they stepped down as senior royals and left the U.K. Fox News Digital reached out to Netflix and a spokesperson for Archewell, which handles the offices of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for comment.

Peince Harry and Meghan Markle smiling

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a deal with Netflix worth a reported $100 million in 2020 after they stepped back as senior royals. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

A Hollywood insider previously confirmed to People magazine the couple’s multi-year production agreement won’t be extended, reflecting a broader shift in Netflix’s business strategy.

The outlet revealed that Netflix has been moving away from large, multi-project agreements. It pointed out that former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama’s initial multi-year deal with their production company, Higher Ground, transitioned into a "first-look agreement." If Netflix passes on a specific project, it can be shopped elsewhere.

A close-up of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wearing sunglasses and smiling while holding their dog.

The highly popular Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan" premiered in late 2022. (Netflix)

Still, the outlet noted this doesn’t rule out new seasons of Meghan's show being filmed or new collaborations being created.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Meghan Markle laughs near the stove at home.

Meghan Markle's "With Love, Meghan" was picked up for a second season on Netflix. (Netflix)

 "[Netflix is] not unhappy with how things turned out," a source told The Sun.

The U.K.’s Daily Mail also reported that the mother of two is locked in negotiations with Netflix.

Meghan Markle in a sleeveless blue dress outdoors serving mimosas.

Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand recently launched a wine, which quickly sold out. (Jake Rosenberg/Netflix)

"Make no mistake, a deal is being worked through as we speak," sources close to Netflix told the outlet. "If you’re in the top third of Netflix, you’re getting another deal."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry looking serious

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California. (Chris Jackson/Pool/Getty Images)

"What happens at the end of the contract is that people renegotiate," another source told the outlet. "But when doing any kind of commercial negotiation, both sides are not allowed to talk about it."

British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital the former American actress will need to drive a hard bargain to strike up a different kind of deal for herself.

WATCH: MEGHAN MARKLE WILL NEVER WIN OVER UK PUBLIC AGAIN, AUTHOR CLAIMS

Meghan Markle will never win over UK public again, author claims Video

"Meghan Markle’s future is dubious," Fordwich claimed. "The contract conclusion is a public setback and humiliation. It’s tangible proof of her plummeting popularity and lack of public interest. … [And] Netflix has a really good gauge of what the public wants to view."

Meghan Markle and Mindy Kaling walk through outdoor nursery

Meghan Markle's series premiered in March of this year. (Netflix)

"I have heard speculation regarding her trying to secure new partnerships," Fordwich shared. "[But] I simply can’t see others wanting to risk being associated with her track record."

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital there are whispers Meghan is working on an agreement with Netflix or "possibly a first-rights agreement." 

Meghan Markle wearing a beige sweater chopping vegetables.

Meghan Markle has been accused of being inauthentic. (Jenna Peffley/Netflix)

"Meghan has taken a reputation nosedive," said Chard, noting she needs "a reputation boost within the court of public opinion."

Prince Harry wearing a black sweater and Meghan Markle wearing a white jacket as they walk together.

Royal experts suggested that Prince Harry will focus more on reconciling with his family while Meghan Markle prioritizes her business empire. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

"This will bring her brownie points and financial prizes," said Chard. "Meghan will continue to hustle her wares and beaver away until she builds her empire."

Fitzwilliams pointed out that, in the U.K., "Meghan scores appallingly low in the polls, as does Harry."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle arrive at an event in Nottingham, December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RC12F1BA11B0

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital the Duke and Duchess of Sussex rank low in U.K. popularity polls. (Reuters)

The couple’s debut docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," in which they spoke about their struggles with royal life, remains the platform’s most-watched debut. However, their other programming, such as "Heart of Invictus" and "Polo," haven’t fared as well.

A close-up of Meghan Markle smiling with diamonds

Meghan Markle arrives at the Paley Honors Fall Gala Dec. 4, 2024, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Doug Eldridge, a branding expert and the founder of Achilles PR, told Fox News Digital it would make sense for Meghan to be in negotiations.

"She never cracked the top 300 of the most-watched titles in the first half of 2025, so taking a haircut on the re-up would make sense from Netflix’s point of view," Eldridge warned.

Meghan Markle looking up smiling wearing a grey sweater in a kitchen.

Branding expert Doug Eldridge told Fox News Digital there's still time for Meghan Markle to turn her reputation around. (Jake Rosenberg/Netflix)

"That said, since the streaming giant has an equity stake in Meghan’s retail success, they are equally incentivized to extend their exposure through their platform as it directly translates to commercial success," he explained. 

Meghan Markle's spread in a product photo

Meghan Markle's products from her lifestyle brand were featured in "With Love, Meghan." (As Ever)

"Their feet aren't taped to the pedals at this point, but you know how that process works: If you stop pedaling, you tip over. Both parties would be wise to do a series of one-year extensions, until the ‘speed' slows and the front wheel starts to wobble. At that point, Meghan should be able to coast on her own in a commercial sense."

Eldridge predicts Meghan will prioritize expanding her lifestyle brand, with or without Netflix’s help.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meghan Markle wearing a strappy black dress holding a champagne flute.

Meghan Markle will reportedly expand her lifestyle brand As Ever with new products. Netflix serves as a partner. (Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

"For the first time, Meghan has a map and a clean windshield," he said. "In other words, she has a sense of direction … a clear path in front of her and the ability to get there. 

Meghan Markle wearing a red dress smiling at Prince Harry wearing a grey suit and dark tie.

Meghan Markle, an American actress, became the Duchess of Sussex when she married Britain's Prince Harry. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"Just steer clear of the rumble strips (royal family drama) and don't get distracted by other drivers (competitors) or the ones who are pulled over on the shoulder (critics). Stay in your lane, set the cruise control and make good time. You'll get there if you choose to do so."

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner also agreed that Meghan will continue focusing on her latest role of entrepreneur.

Meghan Markle wearing a strapless white dress walking behind Prince Harry in a suit with cameras behind them.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, during the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre July 11, 2024, in Hollywood, Calif.   (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

"Unshackled from royal constraints, Meghan survives to thrive," he said. "Her ever-faithful husband will always be her strongest ally by her side."

meghan markle wearing a beige jacket and white shirt while sitting in a chair

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. speaks onstage during the 2025 TIME100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2025, in New York City. (Jemel Countess/Getty Images for TIME)

Chard also noted that Netflix may not want to give up the Sussexes — at least Meghan — so easily.

"Understandably, Netflix would rather hang on to Meghan, and it’s not because of her lifestyle show," she explained. "Her series may be a loss. … However, they can see cash bells ringing going forward. They are invested in her product line. It also wouldn’t be a good look for Netflix to drop her. Who’d want egg on their face after investing a significant amount of cash?

MEGHAN MARKLE’S NEW AS EVER PRODUCT LAUNCH IS DRIVEN BY DESIRE FOR ‘FAME AND FORTUNE’: EXPERTS

Meghan Markle wearing an off the shoulder beige dress.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, at the Variety Power of Women Los Angeles presented by Lifetime at Mother Wolf Nov. 16, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

"They are aware that more products can be rolled out," Chard continued. "If you look at the success of wine product lines launched by celebrities, the As Ever wine alone could be Meghan’s success story. A concentrated effort to flip Meghan’s appeal and reputation is key to the luxurious lifestyle she covets. Let’s face it, other streaming platforms would jump into Netflix's shoes for the exclusive rights."

A close-up of Meghan Markle smiling wearing a high collar red suit in front of a podium

Meghan Markle wants to be recognized as an entrepreneur. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

But not everyone is convinced.

"I have heard speculation regarding her trying to secure new partnerships for reality TV, daytime talk or, perhaps remarkably, a pivot to fashion or other product lines," said Fordwich. "This seems rather far-fetched, though.

"Nevertheless, we can anticipate she won’t ever stop wanting to have the spotlight on herself. So, seeking new media vehicles or influencer roles in an … attempt to maintain relevance will likely continue."

A close-up of Meghan Markle wearing a white coat dress and smiling with a matching hat.

Meghan Markle is raising her family in the wealthy, coastal city of Montecito. (Toby Melville/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Meghan told People magazine in March she’s open to what the future has in store for her, both personally and professionally.

"Can you imagine? This is just the beginning," she said. "Life is full of surprises."

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

Trending