Meghan Markle in talks with Netflix after ‘reputation nosedive’ leaves her future ‘dubious’: experts

As Meghan Markle celebrates her 44th birthday, many royal watchers are wondering what the future holds for her.

Several royal experts claimed to Fox News Digital that the Duchess of Sussex is quietly in talks with Netflix to extend her partnership with the streaming giant. The company is a partner of her lifestyle brand, As Ever, which launched in February. Her lifestyle series, "With Love, Meghan," which highlights some of her products, became available for streaming in March.

"Much depends on what it is, if Prince Harry is involved and, if so, in what way," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital. "Her critically panned lifestyle series was watched by over 5 million people, so there may be a third season."

"Since Harry is reportedly offering to share his official diary of engagements with the royal family, he’s clearly bent on some form of reconciliation with his father, at least," Fitzwilliams shared. "[There may be] a very different approach from Harry and Meghan."

Experts recently told Fox News Digital the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s five-year $100 million Netflix deal will likely expire in September. While season two of "With Love, Meghan" has already been filmed and is scheduled to premiere this fall, the possibility of a third season remains unknown.

The royal couple signed the Netflix deal in 2020, shortly after they stepped down as senior royals and left the U.K. Fox News Digital reached out to Netflix and a spokesperson for Archewell, which handles the offices of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for comment.

A Hollywood insider previously confirmed to People magazine the couple’s multi-year production agreement won’t be extended, reflecting a broader shift in Netflix’s business strategy.

The outlet revealed that Netflix has been moving away from large, multi-project agreements. It pointed out that former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama’s initial multi-year deal with their production company, Higher Ground, transitioned into a "first-look agreement." If Netflix passes on a specific project, it can be shopped elsewhere.

Still, the outlet noted this doesn’t rule out new seasons of Meghan's show being filmed or new collaborations being created.

"[Netflix is] not unhappy with how things turned out," a source told The Sun.

The U.K.’s Daily Mail also reported that the mother of two is locked in negotiations with Netflix.

"Make no mistake, a deal is being worked through as we speak," sources close to Netflix told the outlet. "If you’re in the top third of Netflix, you’re getting another deal."

"What happens at the end of the contract is that people renegotiate," another source told the outlet. "But when doing any kind of commercial negotiation, both sides are not allowed to talk about it."

British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital the former American actress will need to drive a hard bargain to strike up a different kind of deal for herself.

"Meghan Markle’s future is dubious," Fordwich claimed. "The contract conclusion is a public setback and humiliation. It’s tangible proof of her plummeting popularity and lack of public interest. … [And] Netflix has a really good gauge of what the public wants to view."

"I have heard speculation regarding her trying to secure new partnerships," Fordwich shared. "[But] I simply can’t see others wanting to risk being associated with her track record."

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital there are whispers Meghan is working on an agreement with Netflix or "possibly a first-rights agreement."

"Meghan has taken a reputation nosedive," said Chard, noting she needs "a reputation boost within the court of public opinion."

"This will bring her brownie points and financial prizes," said Chard. "Meghan will continue to hustle her wares and beaver away until she builds her empire."

Fitzwilliams pointed out that, in the U.K., "Meghan scores appallingly low in the polls, as does Harry."

The couple’s debut docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," in which they spoke about their struggles with royal life, remains the platform’s most-watched debut. However, their other programming, such as "Heart of Invictus" and "Polo," haven’t fared as well.

Doug Eldridge, a branding expert and the founder of Achilles PR, told Fox News Digital it would make sense for Meghan to be in negotiations.

"She never cracked the top 300 of the most-watched titles in the first half of 2025, so taking a haircut on the re-up would make sense from Netflix’s point of view," Eldridge warned.

"That said, since the streaming giant has an equity stake in Meghan’s retail success, they are equally incentivized to extend their exposure through their platform as it directly translates to commercial success," he explained.

"Their feet aren't taped to the pedals at this point, but you know how that process works: If you stop pedaling, you tip over. Both parties would be wise to do a series of one-year extensions, until the ‘speed' slows and the front wheel starts to wobble. At that point, Meghan should be able to coast on her own in a commercial sense."

Eldridge predicts Meghan will prioritize expanding her lifestyle brand, with or without Netflix’s help.

"For the first time, Meghan has a map and a clean windshield," he said. "In other words, she has a sense of direction … a clear path in front of her and the ability to get there.

"Just steer clear of the rumble strips (royal family drama) and don't get distracted by other drivers (competitors) or the ones who are pulled over on the shoulder (critics). Stay in your lane, set the cruise control and make good time. You'll get there if you choose to do so."

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner also agreed that Meghan will continue focusing on her latest role of entrepreneur.

"Unshackled from royal constraints, Meghan survives to thrive," he said. "Her ever-faithful husband will always be her strongest ally by her side."

Chard also noted that Netflix may not want to give up the Sussexes — at least Meghan — so easily.

"Understandably, Netflix would rather hang on to Meghan, and it’s not because of her lifestyle show," she explained. "Her series may be a loss. … However, they can see cash bells ringing going forward. They are invested in her product line. It also wouldn’t be a good look for Netflix to drop her. Who’d want egg on their face after investing a significant amount of cash?

"They are aware that more products can be rolled out," Chard continued. "If you look at the success of wine product lines launched by celebrities, the As Ever wine alone could be Meghan’s success story. A concentrated effort to flip Meghan’s appeal and reputation is key to the luxurious lifestyle she covets. Let’s face it, other streaming platforms would jump into Netflix's shoes for the exclusive rights."

But not everyone is convinced.

"I have heard speculation regarding her trying to secure new partnerships for reality TV, daytime talk or, perhaps remarkably, a pivot to fashion or other product lines," said Fordwich. "This seems rather far-fetched, though.

"Nevertheless, we can anticipate she won’t ever stop wanting to have the spotlight on herself. So, seeking new media vehicles or influencer roles in an … attempt to maintain relevance will likely continue."

Meghan told People magazine in March she’s open to what the future has in store for her, both personally and professionally.

"Can you imagine? This is just the beginning," she said. "Life is full of surprises."