Meghan Markle shares romantic dancing video with Prince Harry alongside 2016 throwback photo

Meghan Markle shared a romantic new video of herself with her husband Prince Harry along with a throwback photo of the two in 2016 as she celebrated their almost decade-long romance.

On Saturday, the 44-year-old Duchess of Sussex took part in the viral "2026 is the new 2016" trend, in which social media users are marking the new year with nostalgic photos from ten years ago.

Markle posted a black and white video from this year in which she was seen dancing with Harry, 41, on a lawn — along with an image of the couple that appeared to be taken during their 2016 trip to Botswana, Africa just weeks after they first met.

"When 2026 feels just like 2016….you had to be there," Markle wrote in the caption, crediting their four-year-old daughter Princess Lilibet with taking the video.

In the clip, Markle was clad in a pair of loose-fitting shorts and a short-sleeved white shirt while Harry wore pants and a T-shirt.

The former "Suits" actress was seen dancing across an expansive lawn toward Harry before the couple embraced and kissed. The couple then began dancing with each other with Harry dipping his wife backward at one point.

The video, which was set to Olivia Dean's 2025 song "So Easy (To Fall in Love)," concluded as Harry picked Markle up and she wrapped her legs around his waist.

The second slide in Markle's carousel featured a throwback photo of the pair, who were seen beaming as they embraced while standing knee-deep in what appeared to be a waterhole in a savannah.

During a November 2017 interview with BBC, Harry and Markle recalled that they first met after a mutual friend set them up on a blind date in London in early July 2016.

The two had an instant connection and quickly followed up their first meeting with two back-to-back dates. Harry remembered that just weeks later, he asked Markle to accompany him on a camping trip in Botswana.

"I think about three, maybe four weeks later that I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana," he said, via People magazine. "And we – we camped out with each other under the stars, we spent – she came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic."

"Just to take the – take the time to be able to go on long country walks and just talk," Markle added.

Harry noted that it didn't take long for him to realize that Markle was the one.

"I fell in love with Meghan so incredibly quickly — it was a confirmation to me that all the stars were aligned," he said. "This beautiful woman literally tripped and fell into my life."

In November 2016, Harry made an official statement confirming their relationship and pleading for a reprieve from the negative press their romance was receiving.

While speaking with the BBC, Markle noted that the pair were able to enjoy their relationship for several months before it was made public. At the time, she was filming her USA Network TV show "Suits" in Toronto, Canada while Harry was living in London.

"We had a good five, six months almost with just privacy, which was amazing," she said. "I think we were able to really have so much time just to connect and we never went longer than two weeks without seeing each other, even though we were obviously doing a long-distance relationship. So it's – we made it work."

Markle publicly addressed her romance with Harry for the first time while appearing on the cover of Vanity Fair's October 2017 issue.

"We’re a couple," she told the outlet. "We’re in love. I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time.

The duo announced their engagement in November 2017 and tied the knot in May 2018. Harry and Meghan welcomed their first child, son Prince Archie, now 6, in May 2019.

Harry and Markle sent shockwaves throughout the world in January 2020, when they announced that they were stepping down from their roles as senior royals. In August 2020, the pair moved into a $14 million mansion in Montecito, California, where they continue to reside with Archie and Lilibet, who they welcomed in June 2021.