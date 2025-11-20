Expand / Collapse search
Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle makes bold revelation about Prince Harry marriage 5 years after royal exit

The Duchess of Sussex opens up about romance and work-life balance in new interview

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
Prince William’s mistrust of Meghan Markle stalls peace with Prince Harry: author Video

Prince William’s mistrust of Meghan Markle stalls peace with Prince Harry: author

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine and author of "My Mother and I," explains why the feud between the royal brothers remains unresolved five years on.

Meghan Markle is professing her love for Prince Harry five years after the couple’s royal exit.

The Duchess of Sussex gave a new interview to Harper’s Bazaar, published Nov. 19, where she opened up about her romance with the British royal, whom she affectionately calls "H."

"He loves me so boldly, fully, and he also has a different perspective because he sees media that I wouldn’t," gushed the 44-year-old.

Meghan Markle admiring Prince Harry as they both wearing matching black outfits.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex at Project Healthy Minds' World Mental Health Day Festival held at Spring Studios on Oct. 9, 2025, in New York City. (Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

"No one in the world loves me more than him, so I know he’s always going to make sure that he has my back," the mother of two added.

The former Hollywood actress said Harry, 41, is "someone who just has this childlike wonder and playfulness," which has made her fall head over heels for him.

"I was so drawn to that, and he brought that out in me," Meghan said. "That’s translated into every part of our life. Even in business, I want us to play, have fun, explore and be creative."

Prince William’s mistrust of Meghan Markle stalls peace with Prince Harry: author Video

The duchess said she enjoys the freedom of working from home to stay close to the couple’s children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4. She’s also embracing public appearances, including Paris Fashion Week.

A close-up of Meghan Markle in white walking in front of photographers.

Meghan Markle is seen here attending the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 04, 2025, in Paris.  (Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Balenciaga)

"I love being able to do both," Meghan said. "To play in the sandbox with my kids and to sit in the front row at a show. The moment you start making personal decisions based on external judgment, you lose your authenticity."

"My office is right by the kitchen, and I love that I can also work from home," she said. "It’s a great luxury."

Meghan Markle wearing a low-cut V-neck black suit for the cover of Harper's Bazaar.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex covers Harper’s Bazaar's December 2025/January 2026 art issue. It hits newsstands on Dec. 2, 2025. (Malick Bodian for Harper's Bazaar)

The "Suits" alum also spoke about the scrutiny she faced after she began dating Harry in 2016. The couple married in 2018.

"I think my boundaries became stronger once I came into the public eye in this very … I could think of any adjective to fill the blank," she said. "And it would probably work. You find different ways to protect yourself, whether that’s self-preservation or it’s just growing up."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leaning in for a kiss.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss during the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in The Hague on April 16, 2022. (Robin Utrecht/AFP via Getty Images)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals in 2020, citing the unbearable intrusions of the British press and a lack of support from the palace. That year, they moved to the wealthy coastal city of Montecito in California.

Meghan Markle wearing a long red sleeveless dress.

"There’s no such thing as perfect. I, too, get to make mistakes," Meghan told Harper's Bazaar. "There’s also not a lot of fun in trying to be perfect. So why try to do that if you want to have fun? (Malick Bodian for Harper's Bazaar)

Since their royal departure, the pair have aired their grievances through books and documentaries. Harry’s memoir "Spare," detailing his struggles with royal life, was published in 2023.

The Sun recently reported that Meghan was spotted on the set of the upcoming Amazon MGM Studios film "Close Personal Friends," where she’s expected to play herself. The movie stars Brie Larson, Lily Collins and Jack Quaid.

Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane

Meghan Markle starred in "Suits" before she married Prince Harry. (Ian Watson/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to Archewell for comment. An insider told People magazine, "She has a small part."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sitting next to each other and smiling.

Meghan Markle opened up to Harper's Bazaar for the December 2025/January 2026 art issue. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

In 2017, ahead of her wedding, Meghan left "Suits," where she starred as Rachel Zane.

"I don’t see it as giving anything up; I just see it as a change," she told the BBC at the time. 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry holding hands on their wedding day.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married on May 19, 2018. (Ben Stansall - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"It’s a new chapter, right? And also, keep in mind, I’ve been working on my show for seven years. So we’re very, very fortunate to be able to have that sort of longevity on a series. For me, once we hit the 100-episode marker, I thought, ‘You know what? I’ve ticked this box, and I feel really proud of the work I’ve done there, and now it’s time to, as you said, work as a team with [Harry].’"

Prince Harry whispering something to Meghan Markle as she smiles.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at the Escuela Tambores de Cabildo during their Colombia Visit on Aug. 17, 2024, in Cartagena, Colombia. (Eric Charbonneau/Archewell Foundation via Getty Images)

"I think what’s been really exciting as we talk about the transition out of my career and into my role is the causes that are really important to me that I can focus even more energy on," she shared. "Very early out of the gate, I think you realize you have access or a voice that people are willing to listen to, and with that comes a lot of responsibility, which I take seriously."

In 2022, when asked by Variety if she’d considered acting again, Meghan told the outlet, "I’m done."

Meghan Markle posing in a low-cut red dress on the red carpet.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at the 2024 CHLA Gala held at the L.A. Live Event Deck on Oct. 5, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images)

"I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not," she said.

