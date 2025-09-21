Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make first joint public appearance since his reunion with King Charles lll

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out together for a good cause, marking the couple's first joint appearance since the prince's reunion with King Charles lll earlier this month.

On Saturday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at the One805LIVE! benefit concert — which brings together legendary artists and passionate supporters to raise money for essential equipment and mental wellness programs for Santa Barbara County’s first responders.

According to People magazine, Markle briefly joined her husband onstage before the royal presented an award to Santa Barbara County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig.

PRINCE HARRY AND KING CHARLES REUNITE IN LONDON FOR FIRST TIME IN OVER A YEAR

On Sept. 10, Harry had a private tea with King Charles lll at Clarence House, Fox News Digital learned.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The 40-year-old returned to the U.K. on Sept. 8 to support key causes and charities. He also paid tribute to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on the third anniversary of her death, visiting her grave in Windsor and laying flowers.

The meeting between father and son marks a turning point in their relationship.

Sources close to Harry previously told People magazine that Charles, who was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in 2024, was not answering his calls or letters. Royal experts told Fox News Digital that Harry and his brother Prince William, heir to the British throne, are not on speaking terms.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In May of this year, Harry told the BBC that he wanted to reconcile with his family.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore," Harry told the outlet. "I don’t know how much longer my father has."

Harry has been estranged from his family since he and Markle stepped back as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California. The couple aired their grievances in interviews and documentaries. The royal’s 2023 memoir, "Spare," which exposes embarrassing details about the House of Windsor and his sibling rivalry, worsened tensions.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this post.