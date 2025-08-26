Meghan Markle admits Prince Harry proposal night disaster: 5 standout moments from her Netflix show

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Meghan Markle’s Netflix comeback offered an intimate glimpse into the duchess’ life with husband Prince Harry and their children post-royal life.

During season two of "With Love, Meghan," the Duchess of Sussex dropped a mix of personal moments, including more behind-the-scenes tidbits and details about her children.

This season featured a new set of celebrity pals and chefs as the 44-year-old shared her tips and tricks on things like cooking, gardening and hosting.

Here are five standout moments from "With Love, Meghan" season two.

1. Night of Prince Harry’s proposal dinner went up in flames

The night Prince Harry popped the question to Meghan Markle included a botched proposal dinner – featuring some bad roasted chicken.

"I was still having a lot of challenges with the conversion of Celsius and Fahrenheit," Meghan admitted. "I made a horrible chicken that night," she said during an episode of "With Love, Meghan."

"I mean, truly, truly terrible. So, the point is, you can make a terrible chicken, and someone is still going to appreciate the thought."

Despite the kitchen mishap, Meghan detailed the proposal as lovely beyond the culinary flop.

Prince Harry seemingly went all in early on in their relationship.

Meghan revealed the Duke of Sussex declared his love first. According to her, Prince Harry said the words "I love you" on their third date in Botswana on a camping trip.

"You really get to know somebody when you're in a little tent together," Meghan told her celebrity guest, "Queer Eye" star Tan France.

She also shared that there were elephants outside their tent during the romantic moment.

2. Why Meghan was ‘not well’ during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

While attending Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, Meghan said her heartbreak wasn’t just because of the Queen's death – it was being away from her kids for 17 days.

"I was not well," she confessed to France. "The longest I went without being around our kids was almost three weeks."

She and Prince Harry had been in Europe for charity events when Queen Elizabeth II suddenly died. The couple adjusted their plans around the monarch’s passing and extended their stay in the U.K.

Meanwhile, their children, Archie and Lilibet – just 3 and 15 months old at the time – remained in California.

This marked the first time Meghan has opened up about the emotional toll that period took.

3. Meghan misses the UK

She might’ve walked away from royal life, but there’s one thing Meghan still misses – Magic FM, a British radio station known for soft rock.

"Honestly, one of the things I miss the most about the U.K. is the radio station," she said.

"Magic FM. Wow! Sorry to say this to you publicly, but that's such a grandma station," France laughed.

Meghan admitted, "I’ll be that grandma."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals in 2020. They are currently raising their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in the wealthy, coastal city of Montecito, California. They still hold their royal titles.

4. Secrets from ‘Deal or No Deal’ set

Before the royal titles and Netflix deals, Meghan was rocking fake lashes on a game show set. In season 2 of "With Love, Meghan," the duchess takes a look back at her "Deal or No Deal" days – alongside fellow briefcase alum Chrissy Teigen.

"I was thinking about how many moons ago we crossed paths," Meghan said. "That was a past life. That was good old ‘Deal or No Deal.’"

And it wasn’t exactly glamorous behind the scenes. "I remember all standing in line to get our lashes put on, like in a row," Meghan added.

Teigen chimed in and laughed, "I do remember coming offstage one day… they held a Ziploc bag open and we all took our eyelashes off and just put them in there. And I’m like, ‘Are these for tomorrow?’ And we’d all just close our eyes. Oh, my lord. What a time though!"

Despite Meghan being in the spotlight at the time, she admitted taking on the briefcase gig was about survival. "I was just so happy to have health insurance!"

In 2022, Meghan received criticism for her claims that she felt "objectified" during her time as a briefcase model on "Deal or No Deal."

Meghan reflected on her stint on the show during her podcast "Archetypes" with guest Paris Hilton at the time.

In addition to media backlash, former models of the popular game show slammed the Duchess of Sussex for arguing that they were treated like "bimbos" at work.

5. Prince Harry’s accent rubs off on Archie and Lilibet; Meghan Markle jokes about ‘secret’ third child

The family's move to Montecito hasn’t erased Prince Harry's British roots – especially in the way his children speak.

While chatting with Michelin-starred chef Clare Smyth in an episode of "With Love, Meghan" season two, Meghan revealed that Archie and Lilibet have picked up at least one very British habit from their dad.

"They both say ‘zeb-rah’ though instead of zebra," Meghan laughed, nodding to the U.K. pronunciation that their children picked up from Harry.

But the British influence stops at the dinner table. Meghan doesn't mince words when explaining why U.K. kitchen slang hasn't made it into the Sussex household – "Papa’s not cooking as much."

Meghan also leaned into a rumor that had already raised eyebrows among critics.

As she made birth-month flower jewelry with Chrissy Teigen, Meghan casually dropped a name that doesn’t quite fit the family lineup.

"Miles and Archie were both lily of the valley. And ‘Honsworth,’ this one."

Teigen asked, "You have a kid named Honsworth?"

Meghan joked, "It’s my child you’ve never heard of."

An off-camera voice quickly corrected Meghan – "Hawthorn" – and both women burst out laughing.

But Meghan added to the gossip-fueled moment, "By the way, if I could have kept a secret like that – impressive."