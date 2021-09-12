Meghan Markle, Prince Harry pay subtle tribute to 9/11 victims 20 years later

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry paid a touching but subtle tribute to the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

On Sunday, to mark 20 years since the deadly attacks, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex changed the homepage of their charitable website, Archwell.com in order to honor the full list of people who died two decades ago. According to Page Six, the website was altered to look all-black.

"In memoriam. September 11, 2001" the site read before listing the names of the nearly 3,000 people who died as a result of the attack on the United States. The website has since returned to normal.

After the United States, Britain lost the most citizens on 9/11, with 67 killed. Britain offered full support to its trans-Atlantic allies and Queen Elizabeth II ordered "The Star Spangled Banner" to be played outside Buckingham Palace the day after the attack.

Markle and Harry’s tribute came along with the Queen’s message honoring those who lost their lives on 9/11 earlier in the day.

"As we mark the 20th anniversary of the terrible attacks on 11th September 2001, my thoughts and prayers -- and those of my family and the entire nation -- remain with the victims, survivors and families affected, as well as the first responders and rescue workers called to duty," the queen said in a statement.

In her statement, the Queen referenced her 2010 visit to the World Trade Center and said that the trip "is held fast in my memory."

"It reminds me that as we honor those from many nations, faiths and backgrounds who lost their lives, we also pay tribute to the resilience and determination of the communities who joined together to rebuild," she said.

Meghan and Harry’s 9/11 tribute comes just a few weeks after they used their Archwell website to issue a statement regarding the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. In August they encouraged followers to unite and support organizations "doing critical work" to help those in need.

"The world is exceptionally fragile right now," they wrote. "As we all feel the many layers of pain due to the situation in Afghanistan, we are left speechless. As we all watch the growing humanitarian disaster in Haiti, and the threat of it worsening after last weekend’s earthquake, we are left heartbroken. And as we all witness the continuing global health crisis, exacerbated by new variants and constant misinformation, we are left scared."

"When any person or community suffers, a piece of each of us does so with them, whether we realize it or not," the royals shared at the time. "And though we are not meant to live in a state of suffering, we, as a people, are being conditioned to accept it. It’s easy to find ourselves feeling powerless, but we can put our values into action — together."

The message came a day after Harry issued a joint statement with Dominic Reid, the CEO of his Invictus Games. The 36-year-old previously served in the British Army for a decade, including two deployments in Afghanistan.

"What's happening in Afghanistan resonates across the international Invictus community," their statement read. "Many of the participating nations and competitors in the Invictus Games family are bound by a shared experience of serving in Afghanistan over the past two decades, and for several years, we have competed alongside Invictus Games Team Afghanistan."

Fox News’ Adam Shaw contributed to this report.