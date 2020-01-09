Meghan Markle, Prince Harry address travel and security concerns following historic announcement

Now that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan to “step back” from their official royal duties, many have questions on how things like their travel and security will be impacted by the change.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced Wednesday that they are pulling back significantly on royal duties. Part of the decision includes becoming “financially independent” of the crown and balancing their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

In an effort to explain how their public life will be funded moving forward, the duo released a slew of information on their official website about logistics like travel.

“All travel arrangements undertaken by The Duke and Duchess in their private time have always been and will continue to be paid for privately and not by UK taxpayers,” a note on their website reads. “With their transition to becoming members of the Royal Family with financial independence this will continue to be the case. Wherever possible and unless advised otherwise on security grounds, their logistical arrangements are undertaken via commercial air carriers, local trains and fuel-efficient vehicles, be it for official or personal travel.”

Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, drew criticism in 2019 when they took a private jet to go on vacation to Ibiza, then to Nice, France, despite the flight's carbon impact on the planet.

They reportedly flew from Farnborough, U.K., to Ibiza, Spain, on Aug. 6, then back on Aug. 12. The couple has since declared that they plan to fly commercial whenever possible.

As for their safety concerns, although they will no longer on the royal family’s dime but are still very public figures, they are forced to remain tight-lipped about security logistics.

A note on their website explains that provisions for armed security by The Metropolitan Police is mandated by the government, which doesn’t allow the royal couple to elaborate to the public as to how it is funded or works.

As stated on the government’s website: “No breakdown of security costs is available as disclosure of such information could compromise the integrity of these arrangements and affect the security of the individuals protected. It is long established policy not to comment upon the protective security arrangements and their related costs for members of the Royal Family or their residences.”