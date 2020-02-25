Global activists Malala Yousafzai and Greta Thunberg pose for pics at Oxford University

Two of the world's most famous activists – Malala Yousafzai and Greta Thunberg – met Tuesday at Oxford University.

Thunberg, a 17-year-old climate change activist, and Yousafzai, a 22-year-old Nobel Peace Price laureate who has fought for the rights of girls to have an education, took pictures with one another sitting on a wooden bench.

Yousafzai is currently studying politics, philosophy and economics at Oxford.

"So... today I met my role model. What else can I say?" Thunberg tweeted alongside a pair of pictures of the two.

Yousafzai shared the pictures on Instagram and later joked on Twitter that Thunberg is "the only friend I'd skip school for."

Yousafzai became an activist after being shot in the head by the Taliban on her way home from school nearly eight years ago.

Thunberg, who was nominated for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize earlier this month, has made waves globally for her campaign to draw attention to the climate crisis. She has also encouraged students to skip school to join protests demanding action from politicians and elected leaders on the subject.

Thunberg has found a fiery opponent in President Trump and the two have a history of taking swipes at one another.

In December, Trump called out Time magazine for naming Thunberg as its Person of the Year, calling her selection "ridiculous."