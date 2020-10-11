Meghan Markle says being ‘the most trolled person’ is ‘almost unsurvivable’

Meghan Markle shared her thoughts on being labeled the “most trolled” celebrity in a new interview.

The Duchess of Sussex made an appearance on “Teenager Therapy,” a coming-of-age podcast meant for listeners under the age of 20.

Markle was joined by her husband, Prince Harry, for a candid chat with the podcast’s young hosts on World Mental Health Day, which took place on Saturday, Oct. 10.

PRINCE HARRY QUESTIONED PRINCE WILLIAM'S 'CONCERN FOR' MEGHAN MARKLE BEFORE MARRIAGE: REPORT

“I’m told that in 2019, I was the most trolled person in the entire world, male or female,” Markle shared. “Now, eight months of that, I wasn’t even visible. I was on maternity leave with the baby. But was able to just be manufactured and just churned out — it’s almost unsurvivable.”

She added that false rumors can be harmful to a person’s mental and emotional health.

MEGHAN MARKLE LEARNED ‘THERE IS NO PLACE FOR SOMEONE WITH POLITICAL AMBITION’ IN THE BRITISH ROYAL FAMILY

She said: “We all know what it feels like to have our feelings hurt ... to be isolated or othered.”

Prince Harry, 36, on the other hand, admitted that it can be challenging for him and his wife to remain optimistic in the spotlight.

“There are good days, there are bad days, but I think putting your self-care as a priority is hugely important,” he explained. “Vulnerability is not a weakness, showing vulnerability in today’s world especially, is a strength.”

MEGHAN MARKLE DISCUSSES MISINFORMATION SPREADING ONLINE: 'WHAT I ACTUALLY SAY ISN’T CONTROVERSIAL'

Markle, 39, also took an opportunity to address her bombshell ITV News interview from last year when she shocked audiences by saying that “not many people have asked if I’m OK.”

At the time, Markle and Prince Harry’s son was 5 months old, and the royal family had wrapped up their tour throughout Africa.

“I didn’t think about that answer, I just answered honestly,” Markle said while she acknowledged how worn out she was as a new mother and wife. “Because I was in a moment of vulnerability, because I was tired, because there was no presentation, it was just, here’s where I am.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Together, Markle and Prince Harry stressed that it is not a bad thing to ask for help if needed, especially in regard to mental and emotional health.

“In those moments, you have two options. You can either try to break through or you can potentially break down,” Markle explained. “But use it as a moment to break through.”