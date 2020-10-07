Meghan Markle learned ‘there is no place for someone with political ambition’ in the British royal family

Meghan Markle won’t be returning as a senior member of the British royal family.

The claim was made by royal expert/author Penny Juror, who observed that the former American actress has been more vocal in recent weeks concerning the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

The former “Suits” star and her husband, Britain’s Prince Harry, are residing in Santa Barbara, Calif. with their son, Archie, 1.

“I can’t see Meghan ever wanting a way back,” Juror told U.K.’s Mirror on Wednesday about the 39-year-old Duchess. “What she discovered in her brief spell as a working member, is the British royal family is no place for someone with political ambition. This centuries-old institution provides an unparalleled platform for charitable work -- to change and improve people’s lives -- but it is not the springboard for changing the world -- however the burning and evident the need.”

However, Juror pointed out that she doesn’t see Harry, 36, sharing the same political ambitions while living in the U.S. with the Duchess of Sussex.

“His passion is -- or certainly was -- for helping people who were disadvantaged in one way or another, especially children,” she said. “And that was where he was so very talented. Because he had such a difficult childhood, he could empathize with others in a similar boat. He may have lived in grand houses and palaces and been the queen’s grandson, but loss is no less painful because you have Rembrandts on the wall and your granny wears a crown.”

Juror claimed it’s Harry’s HRH title that “was the key to moving mountains” in the public eye.

“He can get alongside people in a compelling way and, whatever age, color, creed or background of the person he’s talking to, he’s engaged in their story, he’s on the same wavelength, utterly genuine and spontaneous, often making them laugh, and people respond well to that,” she explained.

“He also proved to be a very gifted leader, able to motivate a team of people while earning their respect and affection,” she continued, adding that the Duke of Sussex "appeared to be so committed to helping others that it seemed inconceivable, after that, that Harry would ever walk away. Maybe one day he will find his way back.”

Juror also revealed she hopes Harry and his older brother, Prince William, can share the unmistakable bond that was once evident to the public.

William, 38, is second in line to the throne.

“I sincerely hope that Princes William and Harry will find a way to repair their relationship,” she told the outlet. “If not today then sometime in the future, before it is too late and they are left living with regrets. Their relationship may never be as geographically close as it once was when, pre-Meghan, Harry lived at Kensington Palace… It may not even be as emotionally close as it was before they had wives and children, but it would still be a relationship well worth having. There is too much treasure there for it to go to waste.”

“But the reality is, the future everyone assumed lay ahead for these two princes and their families may never happen,” she said.

The U.K.’s Evening Standard recently noted that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been accused of interfering in the U.S. presidential election by urging Americans to vote.

Traditionally, the British royals don’t vote in elections, and “The Queen has to remain strictly neutral with respect to political matters," according to the monarch’s website. However, according to People, there is no law forbidding it.

Markle first revealed in August that she planned to vote in the upcoming election following the couple’s move to her native California.

The Duchess of Sussex also had a publicized conversation with activist and author Gloria Steinem to discuss the importance of voting in the upcoming election.

Steinem, 86, later revealed in an interview with Access Hollywood that Markle helped her cold-call voters to make sure they were registered and planned on casting their ballot.