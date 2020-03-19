Tom Hanks' sister says actor is 'not good, but still OK' amid coronavirus diagnosis

Tom Hanks' sister is opening up about the actor's positive coronavirus diagnosis, reminding fans that being an actor doesn't make him immune from the worldwide pandemic.

The "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" star, 63, has continued to provide fans updates about his and wife Rita Wilson's symptoms -- the latest being that their fevers are gone but they're still enduring "the blahs."

Now, Hanks' sister, Sandra Hanks Benoiton, broke her silence about his diagnosis as she remains in Italy under quarantine.

"I have communicated with my brother. He's not great, but still OK," Sandra told the Daily Mail.

Asked if she was shocked by her brother's diagnosis, Sandra replied: "No. He's an actor, not a God [but] medical care in Australia is good."

According to the outlet, Sandra and her family moved to Italy in 2016. She is currently in the Pordenone province of Italy and her family is doing "okay." They are expected to remain on lockdown until April 3.

"I'm lucky to be here, the spirit of the people is amazing! The U.S. and U.K. are failing miserably, however," she added.

Meanwhile, Hanks and Wilson continue to take to social media to engage with fans while passing the time. Wilson delighted her Instagram followers with a performance of a song she wrote titled "Broken Man."

Earlier in the week, Hanks provided a one-week update since testing positive for COVID-19.

"Hey folks. Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs," Hanks revealed. "Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch."

Hanks then told fans that Wilson had won six straight hands of gin rummy and "leads by 201 points."

"But I have learned not to spread my Vegemite so thick," he said referencing fans' reactions to a previous post showing his generous helping of Vegemite on toast.

"I traveled here with a typewriter, one I used to love. We are all in this together. Flatten the curve," Hanks concluded the post, which showed the typewriter he referenced.