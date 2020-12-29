Meghan Markle, Prince Harry release first podcast episode featuring son Archie

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released their first podcast episode as part of their new content deal with Spotify.

The premiere episode from Archewell Audio features some huge celebrity names and there's even a cameo made by their 1-year-old son Archie Harrison.

Some of those famous include Sir Elton John, Tyler Perry, Stacey Abrams, James Corden, Christina Adane, José Andrés, Brené Brown, Rachel Cargle, Deepak Chopra, Matt Haig, Hussain Manawer, Naomi Osaka and George the Poet.

At the end of the over 30-minute episode, the Duke of Sussex tells Archie, "You can speak into it," referring to the microphone.

"Archie, is it fun?" the Duchess of Sussex asks her son, to which he replies, "Fun?" The couple then got Archie to tell their listeners, "Happy New Year," after which he giggled.

As part of the Spotify deal, Meghan and Harry said in a statement they want to "spotlight diverse perspectives and voices."

"What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction. With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other’s stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are," The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a joint statement obtained by Fox News.

Before Christmas, the former senior members of the British royal family unveiled their holiday card featuring Archie and his red hair.

The picture on the card features Meghan, 39, Harry, 36, the toddler, and their two dogs sitting in front of a white and blue playhouse outdoors.

"Wishing you a very merry Christmas and a happy new year," reads the card above the illustration.

"The original photo of the family was taken at their home earlier this month by The Duchess’ mother," a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess said, per Town & Country.

They added: "The small Christmas tree, including the homemade ornaments and other decorations, were selected by Archie, and the tree will be replanted after the holidays."

The family spent the holiday in California due to coronavirus concerns rather than travel to the U.K. to visit the rest of the royal family.

