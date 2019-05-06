Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s baby boy shares birthday with celebrity A-lister

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their first child on Monday — and the baby boy just so happens to share the same birthday with the royal couple’s close friend, George Clooney.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced Monday that Meghan gave birth to a healthy baby boy, who will be the seventh in line to the British throne.

“We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz.,” the couple announced in a statement on Instagram.

The couple’s son missed being born on the same day as cousin Princess Charlotte by just four days, but he does share a birthday with Clooney, who turned 58 on Monday. Clooney is a close friend of Harry and Meghan and attended their wedding last May with wife Amal Clooney, who also reportedly went to the duchess’ baby shower in New York City back in February.

Clooney has also defended Meghan on several occasions, speaking out against the "unfair treatment" she's received by the media.

"I think it's a little unfair," Clooney told "Good Morning Britain" in March. "I've seen it, when the press can turn on you for sort of ridiculous reasons and for almost nothing and it seemed to be a little unjust since she hadn't done anything except just happen to live her life."

"She's a really kind and smart and intelligent young woman and they're a really wonderful, loving couple," he said of the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry. "Most of it you can just shrug off and not pay attention to, but sometimes it's unkind."

Some people have also speculated that the Clooneys may become godparents of the new royal if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to select one of their celebrity friends for the role, People magazine reported.

Harry briefly spoke to reporters on Monday outside of Windsor Castle, saying Meghan and the baby were “doing incredibly well.”

"I'm very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy early this morning, a very healthy boy," Harry said through a big grin. "Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It's been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension but we're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the lovely support."

Harry said he and Meghan were “still thinking about names,” adding that they the couple will make their debut as a family of three in the next two days.

