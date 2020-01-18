Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will no longer use royal titles, Queen and Buckingham Palace announce

Duke and Duchess of Sussex no more.

Queen Elizabeth and Buckingham Palace released much-anticipated statements on Saturday, confirming that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer use their royal titles and will move forward with their initial "Megxit" plan in the spring of 2020.

QUEEN ISSUES STATEMENT ON MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY AFTER FAMILY TALKS, AGREES TO PART-TIME MOVE TO CANADA

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives. As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties, including official military appointments. They will no longer receive public funds for Royal duties," Buckingham Palace said in a statement on the official royal family website.

The palace's statement continued: "With The Queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations. While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty.

"The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home.

"Buckingham Palace does not comment on the details of security arrangements. There are well established independent processes to determine the need for publicly-funded security."

At the same time as the palace's monumental announcement, Queen Elizabeth II released a statement of her own voicing her support.

"Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY WON’T HAVE 'PROTECTIONS' IN US AS THEY DO 'AT HOME' WITH PAPARAZZI, ATTORNEY SAYS

"I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.

"I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family.

"It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life."

The shocking double statements come just days after the queen held a summit to discuss Harry and Meghan's royal departure with her grandson and other members of the monarchy while Harry's wife remained in Canada.

