Meghan Markle's sister says she should be grateful for her dad, eat more chocolate to 'sweeten her disposition'

Meghan Markle has been issued a barbed New Year's message from her half-sister Samantha, urging her to "be honest" and "show gratitude" in 2019.

The 53-year-old, who was put on a "fixated persons" list by police officers who ruled she poses a "reputation risk" to the Royal Family, has made a number of digs at the Duchess and Prince Harry since she missed out on an invite to the Royal Wedding in May last year.

Speaking to the Daily Star, she said Meghan's New Year's resolution should be to "pay tribute" to those who have helped her the most, "such as her dad."

"Thank him for your college education, your career, building every stage you set foot on, but really appreciate the people that care about you," she said.

Samantha went on to point out there are so many people that don't have anyone who cares about them, and she hopes Meghan will "count her blessings and reflect moving forward in the new year "and "pay that gratitude forward to your children so that they also thank you."

Speaking about her unborn child, she encouraged her half-sibling to "carry on the family legacy".

In a final dig, Samantha added that Meghan should "eat more chocolate" to "sweeten her disposition" for the new year.

Samantha's latest remarks follow her sending a Christmas card to Meghan containing a desperate plea for her to end the rift with her "very hurt" dad Thomas.

She wrote: "Life is short and you know Dad is wonderful.

"Please give him joy in his last years by showing that you love him. The time is NOW."

Samantha, who has used a wheelchair since her Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis in 2008, was turned away by guards after she turned up unannounced at Kensington Palace in October.

Her plan was supposedly to speak about the ongoing family feud — but it seems scores will be settled in memoirs Samantha is currently writing called "The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister."

Scotland Yard's Fixated Threat Assessment Centre (FTAC) - a specialist unit that identifies risks posed by "lone individuals" - has reportedly been briefed about Samantha.

Thomas Markle used an appearance on "Good Morning Britain" to appeal to the Queen to help heal the divide between him and his pregnant daughter.