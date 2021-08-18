Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are 'really excited' to enter 'the era of visibility' after parental leave: author

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are "really excited" to embark on their public lives this fall.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, currently on parental leave, are gearing up for a busy season as many of the projects they’ve been working on behind the scenes will soon kick into action, People magazine reported on Wednesday. According to the outlet, the royal couple will work directly with charitable causes through their Archewell Foundation.

"They’re a couple who do very well in those moments of human interaction," royal author Omid Scobie told the outlet. "They need to be on the ground. They say that the proof is in the pudding, and what we are about to see is that pudding."

Scobie added that the duke and duchess are entering "the era of visibility."

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY SPEAK OUT AMID TALIBAN TAKEOVER IN AFGHANISTAN, HAITI'S EARTHQUAKE AFTERMATH

Scobie and fellow royal reporter Carolyn Durand previously teamed up to write "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family." The book, first released last summer, will be republished in paperback on Aug. 31 with a new epilogue. It chronicles the couple’s whirlwind romance and the tensions they endured before stepping back as senior royals of the British royal family.

"They seem to be existing in a different place, and that place is much healthier," Scobie told the outlet on what their lives are like today, both physically and mentally.

"Meghan famously spoke about that it was not enough to survive – we are now in the thrive chapter."

Markle, a former American actress, became the Duchess of Sussex when she married Harry, 36, in May 2018 at Windsor Castle. The couple welcomed a son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in 2019.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s departures from royal duties began in 2020 over what they described as the British media’s intrusions and racist attitudes towards the former "Suits" star, 40. The family now resides in the coastal city of Montecito, Calif.



In the wake of quitting royal duties, they gave an explosive TV interview to Oprah Winfrey in March, in which the couple described painful comments about how dark Archie’s skin might be before his birth. The duchess talked about the intense isolation she felt inside the royal family that led her to contemplate suicide.



Buckingham Palace said the allegations of racism made by the couple were "concerning" and would be addressed privately.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On June 4, the couple welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The child is eighth in line to the British throne.



The name pays tribute to both Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, whose family nickname is Lilibet, and his late mother, Princess Diana.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.