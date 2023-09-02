Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoy Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour in Los Angeles

Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, also took in the show with the couple

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed at night out with musical royalty, Beyoncé.

In a photograph posted to social media by an eagle-eyed fan, the royal couple can be seen enjoying the music in a suite at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland was also in attendance, appearing to record some of Beyonce’s performance on her phone.

Another set of photos from a fan show the three really getting into the music, with Markle and Ragland waving their hands in the air.

Split screen of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with Beyonce

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, seen here in 2022, were spotted at Beyoncé's first night in Los Angeles on her Renaissance World Tour. (Getty Images)

MEGHAN MARKLE’S MOM SPOTTED OUT WITH KIM KARDASHIAN, KRIS JENNER AMID REPORTS DUCHESS COULD MAKE $1M A POST

All three were in silver and gray tones, a request Beyoncé put out to her fans on social media, People reported. 

"This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 - 9.22!" Beyonce wrote in a since expired Instagram story. 

The dates coincide with the "Cuff It" singer’s birthday of Sept. 4.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appear to have first met Beyoncé and Jay-Z back in 2019, at the London premiere of "The Lion King."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle greeting Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met with Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the London premiere of 2019's "The Lion King," in which the "Crazy in Love" singer starred. (Niklas Halle'n-WPA Pool/Getty Images/File)

The couples apparently became friendly after that. In last year’s Netflix docu-series "Harry & Meghan," it was revealed that Beyoncé had sent a supportive text to Markle following their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In the final episode, Markle tells Prince Harry "Beyoncé just texted," to which he jokingly gasps in surprise.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in a photo

In their Netflix docuseries, Meghan Markle, left, shared a text Beyoncé sent her in support of the couple's interview with Oprah Winfrey. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images/File)

Prince Harry encourages Markle to call her, but she opts not to and reads the message in part, which said, "She said she wants me to feel safe and protected. She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed."

"That’s well said," Prince Harry replies.

