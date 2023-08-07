Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' concert evacuated due to extreme weather causing ‘chaos’ before she performed

Before Beyoncé was set to take the stage Sunday for the Washington, D.C., stop of her "Renaissance" tour, fans were forced to evacuate Fedex Field due to extreme weather.

Fans sheltered in place for roughly two hours while waiting for the "Halo" singer to take the stage.

"Due to lightning in the area, we are currently under a shelter in place order," a message from Fedex Field said. "Fans outside of gates and in the parking lots are asked to return to their cars. All fans inside of the stadium are asked to shelter in place under covered concourse areas and ramps until further notice. Thank you for your patience."

Fedex Field gave an all clear by 8:25 p.m. local time.

Beyoncé also helped fans out after the late concert start. The "Renaissance" tour paid nearly $100,000 to keep the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority Metro open for an extra hour, ABC7 reported.

Despite the kind gesture, chaos seemed to ensue during the evacuation with many taking to social media to express their frustration.

"Me and hundreds of other folks with floor seats were forced to ‘shelter in place’ OUTSIDE of the stadium DURING the storm for HOURS," one Twitter user responded to Fedex Field's announcement. "We weren't even allowed inside the covered areas of the stadium. We were forcibly kept outside. Totally unsafe and unacceptable!!!"

"This is such a mess!! Not even a single sign to lead people in the right direction," another user said.

"It's officially chaos with your floor ticket holders," another wrote. "There are no announcements and there was no notice that we needed wristbands. What is being done to assist?"

Beyoncé is currently on tour after releasing her seventh album "Renaissance" in July 2022.

The album features 16 songs including collaborations with Drake, Grace Jones, Tems, Raphael Saadiq, Big Freedia and BEAM.

