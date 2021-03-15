Meghan Markle, Prince Harry could be headed for ‘divorce,’ Duchess of Sussex’s estranged half-sister predicts

Meghan Markle’s estranged half-sister Samantha doesn’t have much faith in the marriage between the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry.

Samantha has been vocal about her half-sister in recent years, recently speaking out -- and providing evidence -- against claims of vast estrangement between the two, which was made by Markle during the former American actress' sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Now, Samantha, 56, has weighed in on the royals’ marriage.

"I see it ending in divorce unless they get extensive counseling and can agree to work on being honest, to work on apologies to everyone that they’ve damaged in the course of this bowl-in-a-China-shop, two-year spiel," Samantha claimed to TMZ. "Nothing about any of this has been honest."

During the Winfrey interview, the Duchess of Sussex, 39, claimed that she hadn’t seen her sister in nearly two decades, though Samantha provided Inside Edition with evidence that they spent time together in 2008.

Samantha also spoke to Inside Edition about Markle’s claim that she only re-adopted the name "Markle" after Meghan began dating Harry by sharing a petition to change her name to "Markle" dated 1997 and her college diploma, which reads "Markle."

"The damage to the royals has been massive, especially now," Samantha told TMZ, adding that Harry, 36, "has to be" questioning his marriage "if he has a functioning frontal lobe."

"Come on, he’s not 12. He was in the military, he’s got to have a sense of, ‘Oh my God, everything you said to me has been a lie,’" she continued. "What man would be happy of comfortable like that? And the minute I believe he stars dissenting or pulling back from her, I think it can get nasty unless there’s a really good lawyer, they have really good counselors. I don’t know what it’s going to take."

Samantha also addressed the tense relationship between the Duchess of Sussex and their father, Thomas Markle, who became estranged around the time of her wedding when he staged a paparazzi photoshoot.

In order to repair that relationship, Samantha feels Meghan "would have to apologize."

"A public apology, I know would be like getting blood from a rock, but she did a lot of public damage with her dishonesty and her manipulation, domination and control," Samantha explained. "I really feel like this thing was so orchestrated that she needs to unravel the damage. She did a lot of damage to a man who gave her an incredible life."

Furthermore, Samantha called Markle’s behavior "so hurtful" and "so wrong."

"She would need to make the first move and parents are always unconditionally loving, bug, God, she really hurt him," she concluded.

Meanwhile, Thomas recently spoke with "Good Morning Britain" and confirmed that he "would have always been there for" Markle amid her struggles – including battling suicidal thoughts – and is "there for her now if she wants me."