Meghan Markle's half sister presents evidence calling claims made in Oprah Winfrey interview into question

Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, is speaking out about claims the Duchess of Sussex made during her explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Winfrey appeared on "CBS This Morning" Monday to talk about the interview, which aired the night before, and to show some additional clips that didn’t make the broadcast. Among the additional clips was a conversation Markle had about her estranged father and half-sister.

In the additional footage, the host asks Meghan about Samantha’s upcoming tell-all book "The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister," prompting the Duchess of Sussex to claim she doesn’t know Samantha very well and had not seen her in several years.

"I think it would be very hard to tell-all when you don’t know me," Meghan told Winfrey. "I grew up as an only child."

She added: "The last time I saw her must have been at least 18 or 19 years ago. And before that, 10 years before that."

Speaking to Inside Edition, Samantha outright denied some of her half-sister’s claims and even brought some proof to back herself up.

"I don’t know how she can say I don’t know her and she was an only child. We’ve got photographs over a lifespan of us together so how can she not know me?"

Samantha showed photos of the two of them together at various stages of their respective upbringing, including one from Samantha’s college graduation in 2008, which flies in the face of Meghan’s claim that they hadn’t seen each other in almost two decades.

Meghan also alleged during her interview that Samantha had changed her last name to Markle in her 50s, shortly after she began dating Prince Harry. However, Samantha showed proof that her name has been Markle for a lot longer than that, including a petition for name change dated in 1997 as well as her college diploma, which clearly states her name as Markle.

"I was a Markle before she was," Samantha said. "I thought that was kind of weird that she’d say I only changed my name back when she met Harry. Markle’s always been my name."

Samantha concluded her rebuke of her half-sister’s interview by touching upon the bombshell allegation that Meghan had suicidal thoughts while acting as a senior member of the royal family. She told Inside Edition that she has "no sympathy" for Meghan whatsoever.

"Depression is not an excuse for treating people like dishrags and disposing of them," she concluded, likely referencing both herself and her father, Thomas Markle, who has his own complicated history with the Duchess of Sussex.